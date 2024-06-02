Mass parachute jump over Normandy kicks off commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Parachutists jumping from World War II-era planes hurled themselves Sunday into now peaceful Normandy skies where war once raged, heralding a week of ceremonies for the fast-disappearing generation of Allied troops who fought from D-Day beaches 80 years ago to Adolf Hitler's fall, helping free Europe of his tyranny.
All along the Normandy coastline -- where then-young soldiers from across the United States, Britain, Canada and other Allied nations waded ashore through hails of fire on five beaches on June 6, 1944 -- French officials, grateful Normandy survivors and other admirers are saying "merci" but also goodbye.
The ever-dwindling number of veterans in their late nineties and older who are coming back to remember fallen friends and their history-changing exploits are the last.
Watching the southern England coastline recede Sunday through the windows of one of three C-47 transport aircraft that flew him and other jumpers across the English Channel to their Normandy drop zone was like time-travelling back to D-Day for 63-year-old Neil Hamsler, a former British army paratrooper.
"I thought that would have been the last view of England some of those lads of 1944 had," he said. While theirs was a daytime jump Sunday, unlike for Allied airborne troops who jumped at night early on D-Day, and "no one's firing at us," Hamsler said: "It really brought it home, the poignancy."
Part of the purpose of fireworks shows, parachute jumps, solemn commemorations and ceremonies that world leaders will attend this week is to pass the baton of remembrance to the current generations now seeing war again in Europe, in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British royals are among the VIPs that France is expecting for D-Day events.
Fireworks explode over the city of Arromanches in Normandy, France, Saturday, June 1, 2024, ahead of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Photo)
Looping around one after another, the C-47s dropped strings of jumpers -- 70 in all, dressed in WWII-style uniforms. Their round chutes mushroomed open in the blue skies with puffy white clouds. A huge crowd many thousands strong whooped and cheered, having been regaled as they waited by tunes from Glenn Miller and Edith Piaf. Some of the loudest applause was for a startled deer that pounced from undergrowth as jumpers were landing and sprinted across the drop zone.
Two of the planes, christened "That's All, Brother" and "Placid Lassie, " were D-Day veterans, among the thousands of C-47s and other aircraft that on June 6, 1944, formed part of what was the largest-ever sea, air and land armada. Allied airborne forces, which included troops making hair-raising descents aboard gliders, landed first early on D-Day to secure roads, bridges and other strategic points inland of the invasion beaches and destroy gun emplacements that raked the sands and ships with deadly fire.
The planes took off Sunday from Duxford, England, for the 90-minute flight to Carentan. The Normandy town was at the heart of D-Day drop zones in 1944, when paratroopers jumped in darkness into gunfire, many scattering far from their objectives.
Sunday's jumpers were from an international civilian team of parachutists, many of them former soldiers. The only woman was 61-year-old Dawna Bennett, who felt history's force as she exited her plane into the Normandy skies.
American D-Day veterans arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport, Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Roissy, north of Paris. (Thomas Padilla/AP Photo)
"It's the same doorway and it's the same countryside from 80 years ago, and it's like, 'Oh my God, I'm so thankful I'm not doing this at midnight"' she said. "They keep saying it's the greatest generation and I truly believe that."
Dozens of World War II veterans are converging on France to revisit old memories, make new ones, and hammer home a message that survivors of D-Day and the ensuing Battle of Normandy, and of other World War II theaters, have repeated time and time again -- that war is hell.
"Seven thousand of my marine buddies were killed. Twenty thousand shot up, wounded, put on ships, buried at sea," said Don Graves, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iwo Jima in the Pacific theater.
"I want the younger people, the younger generation here to know what we did," said Graves, part of a group of more than 60 World War II veterans who flew into Paris on Saturday.
The youngest veteran in the group is 96 and the most senior 107, according to their carrier from Dallas, American Airlines.
"We did our job and we came home and that's it. We never talked about it I think. For 70 years I didn't talk about it," said another of the veterans, Ralph Goldsticker, a U.S. Air Force captain who served in the 452nd Bomb Group.
Of the D-Day landings, he recalled seeing from his aircraft "a big, big chunk of the beach with thousands of vessels," and spoke of bombing raids against German strongholds and routes that German forces might otherwise have used to rush in reinforcements to push the invasion back into the sea.
"I dropped my first bomb at 06:58 a.m. in a heavy gun placement," he said. "We went back home, we landed at 09:30. We reloaded."
------
Associated Press writers Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris and Kendria LaFleur in Dallas, Texas contributed to this report.
A shooting on a street in Akron, Ohio, killed one man and wounded 26 other people early Sunday morning, according to reports by local news outlets.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
Jurors resumed deliberations Saturday on whether a man should be sentenced to death after being convicted days earlier of the murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children in Idaho.
One person suffered life threatening injuries following a crash along Stoney Trail Saturday afternoon.
A triple shooting in Bowmanville, Ont. overnight sent three people to hospital.
Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and looming legal action.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
Tensions soared during Serbia's municipal election on Sunday in key cities and towns as ruling populists sought to cement their already vast hold on power in the Balkan country that is a candidate nation for European Union membership.
Mexicans vote Sunday in historic elections weighing gender, democracy and populism, as they chart the country’s path forward shadowed by cartel violence.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused China on Sunday of helping Russia to disrupt an upcoming Swiss-organized peace conference on the war in Ukraine.
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada will be sending Royal Canadian Navy vessels to support the Indo-Pacific Strategy in the coming days.
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
The use of weed to replace alcohol is a growing trend in the United States. In fact, a recent study found — for the first time ever — the daily use of cannabis of any kind among Americans surpassed the daily use of alcohol.
The World Health Organization says member countries approved a series of new steps to improve global preparedness for and response to pandemics like COVID-19 and mpox.
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Vancouver was well represented at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa this week.
Ryan Reynolds this week unveiled arguably the most anticipated and sure-to-be coveted merchandise tied to his upcoming 'Deadpool' sequel: the movie’s novelty popcorn bucket.
Eminem appears to be killing off his alter ego in his latest project, an album titled, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
The auction of a trophy awarded to the late Diego Maradona that was planned this week has been postponed, amid a judicial investigation looking into the possible resale of stolen goods.
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., just eight kilometres from Hamilton Golf and Country Club, shot a 3-under 67 to sit in a tie with Fox and American Ben Griffin for second at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
Real Madrid wins the Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Four people are in hospital after a serious car crash near the Surrey-Langley border on Saturday morning, according to police.
A B.C. conservation organization is looking for volunteers to spend a few evenings this summer counting bats to help biologists monitor populations across the province.
A 25-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over on a Clarington, Ont. highway overnight, the OPP say.
Hamilton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people injured.
Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival will be bigger than ever before when it returns this year.
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says three people sustained minor injuries following two-vehicle collision on River Road Sunday morning.
Brockville Police says a pedestrian, 37, has died following a collision with a train that was heading to Toronto.
After a Barrhaven woman suffered a stroke and was left completely paralyzed four years ago, she’s inspiring friends and family by defying the odds, as she celebrates a number of firsts this year.
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
The body of a child under the age of five was recovered Sunday, the day after a boating tragedy in the Baskatong reservoir in Quebec's Laurentians.
Investigation is underway into a fatal collision early Sunday morning that left one person dead.
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
The Florida Panthers will kick up their feet tonight and watch the Edmonton Oilers try to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final against the visiting Dallas Stars.
The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years this June.
Team Canada's Billy Gooderham says he's thrilled to be able to compete in the first-ever Sail Grand Prix event held on Canadian Waters.
A fundraiser is being held in Halifax on Sunday to honour the legacy of Halifax Fire captain Billy Marr who was one of the lead voices in expanding the list of cancers considered “workplace injuries” for firefighters in the province.
Floats and marchers clad in rainbows will be taking over downtown Winnipeg Sunday.
The City of Winnipeg is asking the public if homeowners should have to pay for throwing contaminated items in their trash and recycling carts.
What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.
An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released quarterback Mason Fine and receiver Brayden Lenius on Saturday as the team announced its final roster cuts.
Layoffs announced at Home Hardware, a family searching for help to cover the cost of a cancer drug, and a ball python found in a Waterloo park.
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
Dozens of teams and hundreds of rescuers gathered at Prairieland Park for the mining skills competition, an event that brings together some of the best-trained rescuers who specialize in mine rescues.
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
A 22-year-old driver was travelling more than 150km/h on Highway 11 in Benoit Township east of Timmins, Ont., on Friday.
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Little Bavaria was transformed into ‘Hockey Town’ as Frankenmuth, Mich., a small tourist community south of Saginaw, hosted ‘Christmas with the Cup — allowing fans to get up close to the Memorial Cup trophy.
Lijun S. was last seen fishing in the river on Jan. 27 when an ice flow gave way upstream, sending a four-foot-high “ice surge” his way.
Barrie celebrated the start of Pride month with a special Pride march and festival in the downtown core on Saturday.
The Innisfil Indian Association held their first-ever Holi Rangotsav, the festival of colours.
Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.
Willistead Park in Walkerville was busy all day Saturday for the return of the annual Art in the Park festival — and the event, said to be its biggest this year due to the number of vendors in attendance, continues Sunday.
Commander Chris Elliott has served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 15 years and was promoted from Lieutenant Commander during a ceremonial passing of the torch.
The event is scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouelette Avenue
The first day of June means the minimum wage for most workers in B.C. is now $17.40 per hour, as the province's annual inflation-based hike takes effect.
A B.C. traveller will receive more than $1,300 in compensation from WestJet for a missed flight connection following a decision from the province's small claims tribunal.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
The Okotoks Dawgs won their first road victory of the season Friday, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-2.
The Brooks Bandits spread the scoring around Friday night, en route to a 5-2 victory over the Surrey Eagles in the opening game of the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Fire trucks, garbage trucks, excavators and more will be on display Saturday in Lethbridge at the Big Truck Petting Zoo.
Provincial police say medication was stolen from a residence in Blind River, Ont., on Thursday.
Six people are facing drug and several other charges after police in Sault Ste. Marie raided a residence on Wellington Street West on Thursday evening.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
