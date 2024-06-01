Sports

    • Real Madrid wins Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in final

    Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. (Frank Augstein/AP Photo) Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. (Frank Augstein/AP Photo)
    LONDON -

    Vinicius Junior scored and sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday.

    The Brazil forward doubled Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium, nine minutes after after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front.

    Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti, his third with Madrid.

    Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

