TORONTO -- There's plenty of buzz around carbon capture – it even made an appearance in this year's federal budget – but is it a realistic way to clean our planet?

In general, carbon capture refers to the process of pulling harmful carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and converting it into something less dangerous.

Up until now, one major obstacle has kept carbon capture from widespread acceptance: the amount of energy needed to power existing carbon-capture technology exceeds the benefits that technology provides.

However, as CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, new research explains how we might be able to push past that obstacle – providing a partial solution to reversing our pollution problem.

