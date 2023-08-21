How the remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary will affect Canada

The remnants of Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, are making their way farther north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.

"It's going to move its way northward and drive significant rain in southern Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan, and even into central Manitoba," CTV Your Morning's chief meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said Monday.

B.C. is likely to see "a little bit of rain," likely on the coast, she said.

According to Environment Canada’s weather tracker, showers are likely throughout Monday for southern Alberta stretching as far up north as Red Deer.

The central part of Saskatchewan is expected to see some rain until Thursday, with a risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday morning averaging a rainfall amount between five and 10 mm.

The southeastern parts of B.C. should also expect some showers between today and Wednesday.

Kamloops and Kelowna, which have been recently covered in smoke from wildfires, are expected to get some light rain starting tonight. Slightly northern areas like Quesnel and Williams Lake are at risk of thunderstorms starting on Tuesday afternoon.

McEwen said the storm's impacts will be felt into Tuesday evening in some of the affected areas.

Hilary first made landfall in the arid Baja California peninsula on Sunday, where one person drowned. Then, it drenched some areas of the southern U.S. like Palm Springs as it dropped more than half an average year's worth of rain by Sunday evening.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami downgraded Hilary to a post-tropical cyclone on its Monday advisory, but still warned ongoing “life-threatening” flooding should be expected in parts of the U.S. until Tuesday.

The rainfall advisories in Canada come at a time when the air quality is plummeting due to extensive wildfires in the western region.