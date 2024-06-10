Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week

Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, frost advisories are in effect for parts of northern Ontario, with cool temperatures forecast across the province for Monday.
McEwen said cold arctic air from northern Canada pushed westerly winds into Ontario Monday morning, making for a cool start to the week.
Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to drop to, or near, the freezing mark early Tuesday morning in northern Ontario, including in Timmins, Kirkland Lake and Chapleau.
Some plants may be damaged or destroyed by frost, it warned.
Areas of Ontario such as North Bay and much of the lower Great Lakes McEwen can expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers earlier in the week, McEwen said.
Montreal is also facing a risk of showers heading into Monday afternoon.
A warming trend should settle into the Maritimes in the next couple of days, as places like Fredericton, N.B., will see temperatures of up to 26 C by Wednesday. Newfoundland and Labrador could see heavier rain move in Wednesday night to Thursday.
Heading west, central and southern Alberta and Saskatchewan face a minor risk of thunderstorms, with weather conditions including a mix of wind, hail and rain.
East of Calgary, possible funnel clouds are expected later Monday near Hanna, Coronation and Drumheller, McEwen said.
An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the Terry Fox Memorial Statue is being relocated from Wellington Street to Sparks Street.
If you paused a few times to catch lines in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” “Peaky Blinders” or “Bodkin,” or Paramount+’s “Sexy Beast,” rest assured, you are not alone.
Canada's leading research universities warn that a proposed foreign influence transparency registry could have an unintended 'chilling effect' on international partnerships, meaning Canada misses out on cutting-edge opportunities.
For Simon Cowell, becoming a dad has both changed and saved him.
The City of Calgary says residents will see water conservation measures in place for about a week as repairs continue on a burst water main.
An experiment that began in 2018 to see if palm trees could survive in Halifax came to an end this spring when the last two surviving trees failed to bloom.
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
Israel's dramatic weekend rescue of four hostages from the Gaza Strip, in an operation that local health officials say killed 274 Palestinians, came at a sensitive time in the 8-month-old war, as Israel and Hamas weigh a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and the release of the remaining captives.
Nearly 90 countries and organizations, half from Europe, have confirmed attending the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit over the weekend, Switzerland's president said Monday. However, Russia won't be there
The snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron after Sunday's bruising loss to the far-right in European Parliament elections will be France's most fateful legislative vote in decades, its finance minister said on Monday.
The number of internally displaced people in Sudan has reached more than 10 million, the UN migration agency told The Associated Press on Monday.
The elections in Sweden to the European Parliament marked the first electoral setback for the Swedish populist party with far-right roots that grabbed more than 13 per cent of the votes but came fourth, according to preliminary figures Monday. That made Sweden one of the few countries in Europe where the far-right is in retreat.
Ukraine may keep some of the F-16 fighter jets it's set to receive from its Western allies at foreign bases to protect them from Russian strikes, a senior Ukrainian military officer said Monday.
The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains.
The federal parties are still at an impasse over whether the government should release the names of the parliamentarians who have reportedly “wittingly” participated in foreign interference.
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
Roots Corp. says it lost $8.9 million in its latest quarter as it missed out on some sales because it didn't have enough of its fleece products to keep up with demand and is still seeing shoppers grapple with economic headwinds.
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Canada's privacy commissioner is teaming up with his U.K. counterpart to investigate a data breach discovered last year at 23andMe.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
I want to tell you about a time another driver saved me from danger. Though it happened in less than a minute, without a spoken word, it remains in my memory 17 years later.
The snap national election called by French President Emmanuel Macron will not impact the Paris Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Monday.
Passionate and fired up, a huge gathering of Edmonton Oilers fans have made their presence felt in southern Florida.
Canada, looking poised and organized, held second-ranked France to a scoreless draw in a high-profile men's soccer friendly Sunday.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
Mounties in Langley are appealing to the public to help them find a suspect they say hit two police cars before fleeing from officers.
For parents at one Beaches daycare, getting a $150 parking ticket is a bit of a rite of passage. A years-long battle over parking spaces near Lullaboo Nursery and Child Care Center means that parents are now used to the daily presence of parking enforcement officers at pick-up and drop-off times.
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a bus two years ago admitted to causing her death at the outset of his trial in Toronto, but argued he shouldn’t be found criminally responsible due to a Schizophrenia diagnosis.
Four people have been arrested after a shooting in the Forest Lawn area just after 5 a.m. on Monday.
Alberta’s ministry of forestry and parks dramatically increased the hunting quota on female cougars in the winter 2023-24 season, causing concerns among some conservationists.
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the Terry Fox Memorial Statue is being relocated from Wellington Street to Sparks Street.
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was pepper-sprayed during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
The City of Montreal has unveiled its plans to pedestrianize some sections of Old Montreal.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
It's shaping up to be another unsettled weak of weather across Alberta and in the Edmonton region.
A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in McCauley.
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Friday hasn’t been heard from since.
Lawyers are expected to give closing arguments today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women.
As the one-year anniversary approaches of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man., that took the lives of 17 people, families are still waiting for answers about the investigation.
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing 'work to rule' job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
Recent data released by Statistics Canada indicates more people are choosing Saskatchewan as a vacation destination.
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
The province is adding more beds and hiring more staff for jails across Ontario.
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
Several major arteries across Barrie will be closed or partially closed this week.
The City of Windsor lost more than $30,000 by offering free skating at four arenas.
Downtown Mission officials say they are being seriously challenged to provide three meals per day to community members who are struggling with food security and will be making reductions.
Caesars Windsor announced Monday that world-renowned singer Michael Bublé is coming to town this fall.
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
There was good news this weekend regarding the forest fire situation in northeastern Ontario.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
