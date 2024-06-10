Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week

The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.

According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, frost advisories are in effect for parts of northern Ontario, with cool temperatures forecast across the province for Monday.

McEwen said cold arctic air from northern Canada pushed westerly winds into Ontario Monday morning, making for a cool start to the week.

Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to drop to, or near, the freezing mark early Tuesday morning in northern Ontario, including in Timmins, Kirkland Lake and Chapleau.

Some plants may be damaged or destroyed by frost, it warned.

Areas of Ontario such as North Bay and much of the lower Great Lakes McEwen can expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers earlier in the week, McEwen said.

Montreal is also facing a risk of showers heading into Monday afternoon.

A warming trend should settle into the Maritimes in the next couple of days, as places like Fredericton, N.B., will see temperatures of up to 26 C by Wednesday. Newfoundland and Labrador could see heavier rain move in Wednesday night to Thursday.

Heading west, central and southern Alberta and Saskatchewan face a minor risk of thunderstorms, with weather conditions including a mix of wind, hail and rain.

East of Calgary, possible funnel clouds are expected later Monday near Hanna, Coronation and Drumheller, McEwen said.