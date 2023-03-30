Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names

Damaged and missing homes in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Wilfredo Lee / AP) Damaged and missing homes in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Seven lives lost: The victims of the Old Montreal fire

It's been two weeks since a major fire ripped through a heritage building in the heart of Old Montreal, killing seven people and forever altering the lives of families across the globe. For the families of those who died, the grieving process is only starting.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social