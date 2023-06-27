Feds to release final version of national climate adaptation strategy today

OTTAWA -

Canada's plan to make communities more resilient to climate change is coming today.

The final version of the national adaptation strategy is expected to be similar to the draft published last fall, which included targets to shore up resistance to wildfires, extreme heat and major storms, such as hurricanes.

That includes measures to protect people from extreme heat, updated flood maps for high-risk areas and public education about the specific risks people might face in their own communities.

The federal government consulted with provinces and territories over the past seven months to get their buy-in to the plan, which will need all levels of government to work together.

The plan comes as Canada is facing its worst wildfire season on record, breaking the record Monday for the most area burned due to fire in a single year in less than six months.

Ottawa committed $1.6 billion in new spending to the adaptation plan last fall and is expected to put some more money on the table with today's announcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.