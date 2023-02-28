DOE grants US$375M loan for lithium battery recycling plant
The effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries moved one step forward with a US$375 million loan from the Department of Energy to Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, to build a lithium-ion battery recovery plant near Rochester, New York.
Monday's announcement is the third in the U.S. recently. Last Tuesday the large recycling firm Ecobat said it will build its first battery recycling plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Earlier this month, the DOE Loan Programs Office also announced a conditional US$2 billion loan to Redwood Materials to build a battery recycling facility outside Reno, Nevada. It will also make new EV battery cells out of recovered copper foil and other electrochemical materials.
The Rochester facility is expected to support the battery needs of about 203,000 electric vehicles per year.
The discarded lithium batteries that are its source material will be collected and readied for transport to New York at sites including Gilbert, Ariz., Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
Recycling lithium is seen as far less environmentally damaging than mining it from the ground, and potentially less expensive.
Mining lithium can degrade ecosystems and contaminate lakes and rivers. But mining both domestically and internationally is expected to dramatically increase to meet growing demand for electric vehicles and other clean technologies.
The DOE announcement came within hours of another, by American Battery Technology Company, that it has discovered one of the largest known lithium deposits in the U.S. at Tonopah Flats in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada. It's estimated to contain 15.8 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent.
The Li-Cycle announcement is the fifth project related to critical materials and EV supply chain announced under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program, part of DOE.
In 2021, the U.S. set a target for half of all new domestic vehicle sold to be electric by 2030. A DOE National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries outlines a strategy for expanding lithium-battery manufacturing and highlights the need for raw materials and pursuit of alternatives.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you fill your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
Canada proposes letting new Canadians skip citizenship ceremony, take oath online
New Canadians could soon have the option to forgo a citizenship ceremony and take their oath online, without accompaniment, as Ottawa seeks to cut processing times for citizenship applications.
Canada
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
City of Vancouver plow spends snowy morning stuck in ditch
Tuesday's heavier-than-expected snowfall caused havoc on Vancouver roads during the morning rush hour, and even a city truck equipped with a snowplow wasn't immune.
-
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
-
Man shot with rubber bullets during wrongful arrest wants Vancouver police held accountable
An innocent man who was mistaken for a home invasion suspect and shot with rubber bullets last week wants to see the Vancouver police officers involved in his wrongful arrest held accountable.
-
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
-
Nova Scotia police dismantle 3D gun manufacturing operation; man charged
A man is facing weapons and smuggling charges after police say they raided a firearms manufacturing operation inside a home in Meaghers Grant, N.S.
World
-
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Andrew Tate has sought to fight rape and trafficking allegations while in police custody, directing associates to recruit two right-wing lawmakers to his cause, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors.
-
Last witnesses in Murdaugh case before jury sees crime scene
Alex Murdaugh's former law partner testified Tuesday as one of the final witnesses in the South Carolina double murder trial as the court prepared to bring jurors to the scene of the killings.
-
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is defending his decision to give Fox News' Tucker Carlson 'exclusive' access to Jan. 6 security footage of the Capitol attack, despite the conservative commentator's own work raising false claims and conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot over Joe Biden's election.
-
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometres of Moscow, signalling breaches in Russian defences as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border.
-
Northern Ireland's history makes post-Brexit deal complex
Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.'s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end.
-
China purging 'Western erroneous views' from legal education
China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools 'oppose and resist Western erroneous views' such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence.
Politics
-
Foreign interference protocol worked well in 2021 election, report says
A newly released independent report on the protocol designed to inform Canadians in the event of threats to the 2021 federal election concludes it worked well overall, but the public should be told more about what it would consider cause for concern.
-
TikTok banned on government-issued devices: How party leaders are responding
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has shut down his account on the social media app TikTok, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is 'taking a pause' from posting, following the news the federal government is banning the hugely popular app on government-issued phones.
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
Health
-
Canadian Dental Association releases recommendations for feds on dental care
The Canadian government's approach to universal dental care should include preserving private dental insurance programs and using existing clinics should be part of the Canadian government's approach to universal dental care, the Canadian Dental Association says.
-
Canadians with rare diseases report long delays accessing care: study
Many Canadians living with rare diseases struggle for years to receive a diagnosis or access care, according to results of a new national survey conducted by market research firm Ipsos Canada.
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
-
What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone
With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone. This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon.
-
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Entertainment
-
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
-
The Oscar universe belongs to 'Everything Everywhere'
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has emerged as the most improbable of Academy Awards heavyweights. An absurdist indie that pairs existentialism and everything bagels is not just heading for a few possible wins at the Oscars on March 12. It's poised to steamroll.
-
Hayden Panettiere's family honours late Jansen Panettiere with moving statement
Hayden Panettiere and her family on Monday spoke for the first time about the death of Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor and Hayden Panettiere's brother, who died earlier this month. He was 28.
Business
-
Canadian economy posted no growth in fourth quarter, but consumer spending is holding on
The Canadian economy was treading water at the end of 2022, the latest GDP report shows, but beneath the disappointing data is resilient consumer spending keeping the economy afloat.
-
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you fill your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
-
Scotiabank rethinking strategy as results hit by high funding costs, expense growth
Scotiabank's new chief executive says the bank is rethinking its strategy as it reported a drop in profits last quarter because of high funding costs and expense growth.
Lifestyle
-
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
-
How to recycle, donate clothing to reduce fashion waste
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
-
The first restaurant in Winnipeg to have an electric fridge 're-opens'
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
Sports
-
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
-
Edmonton Oilers trade forward Jesse Puljujärvi to Carolina Hurricanes
Dealing embattled right-winger Jesse Puljujärvi is simply step one for the Edmonton Oilers, says general manager Ken Holland.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.