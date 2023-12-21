Climate and Environment

    • Canada faces green Christmas as El Nino follows warm summer, head climatologist says

    Canada's chief climatologist says if you don't already have it, the song is the only white Christmas you're likely to get.

    David Phillips of Environment Canada says most of the country has been unusually dry and warm this year.

    That adds up to a green Yule, since the snow hasn't had a chance to fall and when it does, it melts.

    Phillips says it's the result of a strong El Nino pattern this fall coming after a spring and summer that was already unusually warm.

    He says Canadians are still likely to face some serious winter yet.

    But he says some parts of the country -- especially the West -- are likely to face serious drought and wildfire weather in the coming year unless some snow falls.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

