ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

On ‘World Bee Day,’ the bees did not seem bothered. They should be

By The Associated Press

Published

Honey bees are pictured in a beehive in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on "World Bee Day" on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.