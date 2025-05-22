Climate & Environment

Greece doubles drone fleet and deploys record firefighters to tackle growing wildfire risk

By The Associated Press

Published

A firefighter plane drops water during a drill over a forest in Lavrio, Greece, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.