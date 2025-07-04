ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

California’s largest blaze this year explodes in size as hot weather raises wildfire risk statewide

By The Associated Press

Published

The Madre wildfire burns on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in San Luis Obispo County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.