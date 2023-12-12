Climate and Environment

    • 13 cold, stunned sea turtles from New England given holiday names as they rehab in Florida

    "Zawadi," a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle, swims in a tank at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Juno Beach, Fla. Several Kemp's Ridley sea turtles are being treated at the center after they were flown to Florida from Massachusetts suffering from cold stun. They will continue to be cared for at the center until they are healthy enough to be released back into the ocean. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) "Zawadi," a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle, swims in a tank at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Juno Beach, Fla. Several Kemp's Ridley sea turtles are being treated at the center after they were flown to Florida from Massachusetts suffering from cold stun. They will continue to be cared for at the center until they are healthy enough to be released back into the ocean. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    JUNO BEACH, Fla. -

    This Rudolph will not be leading his pals Blitzen, Dasher, Dancer, Vixen, Comet and Cupid through the Christmas Eve sky, but maybe he will lead them back out to sea one day.

    For now the seven Kemp's Ridley sea turtles and six of their pals have been given holiday-themed names as they are treated at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. Other names include Dreidel, Zawadi, Grinch and Elf.

    They were were among 52 sea turtles flown to Tampa last week from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts. They were suffering from a condition known as cold stun from the frigid waters in New England, which make them hypothermic.

    "They float at the surface, they can't eat, they can't dive and eventually wash up on shore," said Marika Weber, a vet technician at Loggerhead.

    She said the New England Aquarium was overwhelmed with more than 200 sea turtles experiencing cold stun. That's why 52 were sent to Florida.

    In addition to the 13 sent to Juno Beach in Palm Beach County, 16 were taken to Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and the remaining turtles went to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota and The Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

    The turtles will continue rehabbing at the aquarium, where guests are welcome to visit and watch their journey, and eventually they will return to their natural habitat.

    Florida saw a record number of sea turtle nests this year. Preliminary statistics show more than 133,840 loggerhead turtle nests, breaking the previous mark from n 2016. The same is true for green turtles, with the estimate of at least 76,500 nests well above 2017 levels.

    High sea turtle nest numbers also have been reported in South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia, although not all set records like Florida.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Climate News

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

      Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    • Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

      Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    • Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say

      One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.

    • CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

      Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News