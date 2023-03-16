Yukon First Nation declares state of emergency over opioids 'terrorizing' community

The town of Mayo, Yukon is seen Friday August 21, 2009. Adrian Wyld/TCPI/The Canadian Press The town of Mayo, Yukon is seen Friday August 21, 2009. Adrian Wyld/TCPI/The Canadian Press

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH THE MOMENT

WATCH THE MOMENT | Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on U.S. drone

The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social