When could universal basic income start in Canada?

Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.

But critics wonder if it will effectively tackle the problem of poverty and if Canada could even afford a program.

The concept is controversial, though the program has recently gained attention in a few provinces. Newfoundland and Labrador announced in November 2023 a three-year basic income program for residents aged 60 to 64, which will provide the equivalent of the federal seniors' benefits, The Canadian Press reported.

"The social determinants of health have a far greater impact on well-being than the health-care system itself," said Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey, an orthopedic surgeon. "I'm proud to say that as a government, we are placing a heightened focus on the social determinants of health, both in our spending and our policy directives."

A report in November revealed details of a possible five-year guaranteed basic income program, which would provide income that's 85 per cent of the government-determined official poverty line in Prince Edward Island.

As well, the Senate is studying Bill S-233, which was introduced by Sen. Kim Pate in 2021, to create a national framework for a guaranteed livable basic income.

If passed, the bill would require the minister of finance to develop a national framework to provide everyone over the age of 17 in Canada, including temporary workers, permanent residents and refugee claimants, with access to a guaranteed livable basic income.

As Canada's Senate studies the bill, CTVNews.ca spoke with a labour studies expert on the prospects of the program in Canada.

What is a guaranteed basic income?

While Wayne Lewchuk, a professor emeritus in the school of labour studies and the department of economics at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., couldn't guess when a guaranteed basic income program could start in Canada, he believes Canada can afford one.

He said a guaranteed basic income is a minimum payment each individual would receive on a regular basis without any restrictions.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimated a national guaranteed basic income would cost about $88 billion in 2022-23.

"I think to be frank, they can't not afford to implement basic income because we're at a point on the development of our economy or society where an increasing number of people are being left behind, and we need to provide them with the supports which allow them to be fully functional citizens in our society," Lewchuk said in a Zoom interview with CTVNews.ca.

With Canada facing a labour shortage and aging population, he said a guaranteed basic income makes sense for the country. He said it would even be realistic to launch a program nationwide rather than a small pilot.

"Pilots provide interesting evidence of how this works, but I think what we really need is a full-scale launch to actually see how it's going to work," he said. "It's not cheap, but it's also not so excessively expensive that we couldn't imagine it in Canada."

There's a real cost to not implementing a basic income, he explained.

"Because a lot of people, they're not just suffering because they don't have enough income to provide a decent standard of living. They're suffering because they've become unproductive because they don't have enough income to provide for themselves, to cover their basic needs and allow them to be fully engaged in our society."

How would it work?

Those designing the program would need to determine the basic level of support, or the amount of money per month, for program recipients, Lewchuk said.

The people creating the program would also need to determine how much of the funds get clawed back if a participant starts earning income, and whether it would be given to everybody or just a select group.

"On top of that, we already have a pretty extensive support system for people through ODSP (Ontario Disability Support Program) and unemployment insurance and other kinds of benefits," Lewchuk said. "How do you integrate those into a basic income? So there are lots of design questions but I think the basic needs are pretty clear and I don't think it's terribly complex. What we need is to get on and give it a try. ... There are still uncertainties, what the long-term implications of this (are), if we implemented a full-scale basic income for everyone over the next 10, 20 or 30 years."