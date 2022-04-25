What you need to know about Canada's new border measures
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
In effect as of at 1 a.m. EDT on April 25, the changes pertain to those who are fully vaccinated, as well as children regardless of their vaccination status. International travellers will also notice updated requirements on providing a quarantine plan following their arrival in Canada.
Below is everything travellers need to know about Canada’s updated border restrictions.
WHO IS IMPACTED AND HOW?
Children aged five to 11 who are travelling with a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will no longer be required to complete a COVID-19 test prior to entering Canada, regardless of whether the child is unvaccinated. This is according to an announcement made by the Public Health Agency of Canada on April 22.
Children under the age of five won’t be required to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test either, and are exempt for vaccination requirements. Travellers aged 12 and older who are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will still need to perform a COVID-19 test prior to entering Canada by land, air or water.
WILL YOU NEED TO QUARANTINE OR WEAR MASKS AFTER TRAVELLING?
As a result of the changes, certain travellers are no longer required to prepare a plan to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Canada. This applies to travellers aged 12 and older who are fully vaccinated, as well as children aged five to 11 who are travelling with a parent or guardian who is fully vaccinated.
Those with a valid medical contraindication to COVID-19 vaccines won’t be required to provide a quarantine plan when entering Canada either. Additionally, if a traveller starts to show symptoms of COVID-19 or tests positive after arriving in Canada, those travelling in the same group will not be required to quarantine, according to the new measures.
The federal government has also dropped its requirement for those entering the country to monitor for and report any COVID-19 symptoms they experience. Those travelling from abroad also won’t be required to keep a list of close contacts and places visited for the first 14 days after their arrival in Canada.
Canadian adults and children aged five and older who are fully vaccinated are no longer expected to wear a mask in public spaces for 14 days following their arrival in Canada. However, children aged five to 11 who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated must continue to wear masks in public settings, such as school, for 14 days after entering Canada.
All travellers are also still required to wear a mask while travelling on federally-regulated modes of transportation, such as a plane or train, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
WHAT MEASURES ARE STILL IN EFFECT?
Vaccine and mask mandates for anyone travelling by plane, train or cruise ship to Canada remain in effect, federal public health officials have said.
“Right now, of course within the Canadian context, Omicron BA.2 is going strong… I think it's one of the least intrusive measures but adds definitely another layer of protection,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said when discussing the mask mandate on April 22.
Those looking to enter Canada who are not fully vaccinated are still required to perform a COVID-19 molecular test once they arrive, and on the eighth day of their 14-day quarantine. Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada will also continue to be subject to random testing, but are no longer required to quarantine while waiting for results if they are selected. The government’s mandatory random testing program is in effect in four major international airports across Canada, located in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.
All travellers are also still expected to use the ArriveCAN app or webpage to submit necessary travel information, including their proof of vaccination. These details must be provided within 72 hours of arriving in Canada, or prior to boarding. Any travellers who fail to comply could be fined $5,000.
With files from CTV’s Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Recently infected with COVID-19? Don't rush to get your fourth dose, experts say
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
What you need to know about Canada's new border measures
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
More than 150 eco-crimes committed in Ukraine war to date: NGO
A group tracking environmental damage in Ukraine since Russia's invasion says, so far, it has documented more than 150 cases of what it considers ecological crimes committed by Russian forces.
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform: reports
Twitter's board is negotiating with CEO Elon Musk over his bid to buy the social media platform and a deal could be announced as early as Monday, according to media reports.
Deadline to call inquiry into use of Emergencies Act is today
The federal government has until the end of the day to call an inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act during the blockades at Canadian border crossings and in Ottawa earlier this year.
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the frontline of its eastern offensive, which Britain said has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Toronto
-
Ontario families already bracing for fall COVID-19 wave as some rules extended, others loosen
As another wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit Ontario in the fall, families are looking to the months ahead and possible public health restrictions with different mindsets.
-
Ontario NDP to release platform, containing promise to hire 10,000 personal support workers
Ontario's New Democrats are unveiling their platform today, ahead of a looming election call, and one section is aimed at recruiting, retaining and supporting health-care workers.
-
What you need to know about Canada's new border measures
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Ottawa
-
Feds will cover $35 million policing bill for 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police to provide an update on preparations for ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event
Approximately 500 to 1,000 motorcycles and other vehicles are expected to take part in the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event, scheduled to roll into town on Friday.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Heavy rain and mild temperatures on the way for Ottawa
Heavy rain and mild temperatures on the way for the capital to start the work week
Barrie
-
Hot dogs containing fish hooks found at dog park near Bracebridge: OPP
Provincial police are investigating after uncooked hot dogs containing fish hooks were discovered at a dog park near Bracebridge.
-
One person killed in motorcycle crash in Angus
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Angus Sunday afternoon.
-
One person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Barrie
One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Sunday evening.
Kitchener
-
Male in custody after female found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.
Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.
-
Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during a wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.
London
-
Recently infected with COVID-19? Don't rush to get your fourth dose, experts say
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
Deadline to call inquiry into use of Emergencies Act is today
The federal government has until the end of the day to call an inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act during the blockades at Canadian border crossings and in Ottawa earlier this year.
Windsor
-
GM hosting job fair for Factory Zero plant in Detroit
General Motors is hosting a three-day career fair in Detroit to help fill jobs at the Factory Zero plant.
-
UWindsor researchers discover children’s mental health worsens when COVID-19 cases surge
A new scientific paper by University of Windsor researchers shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of Ontario children.
-
Chatham man facing weapons charges after gun found wrapped in sweater
Chatham-Kent police say a 42-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after officers found a shotgun wrapped in a sweater.
Montreal
-
Tenants call for rent control, landlords call for end to lease transfers
Verdun residents took to the streets Sunday to protest rising rent prices — a move that comes as landlords ask the province to abolish lease transfers.
-
'Beyond stealing': hospitalized senior wakes up with one ring missing, the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
Atlantic
-
Recently infected with COVID-19? Don't rush to get your fourth dose, experts say
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Dartmouth waterfront expects busy summer season of international events
The executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission said the entire Dartmouth area is poised for an economic rebound.
-
Preparations for Memorial Cup well underway in Saint John
The countdown to the Memorial Cup is on with less than two months to go until the city of Saint John plays host to one of the most high-profile and prestigious hockey championships in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
'I've not seen anything like this': Winnipeg streets flood amid heavy rain
Heavy rain and snow have made for treacherous road conditions in the Winnipeg area, with some streets under several feet of water.
-
Dangerous road conditions, flooding force school and bus cancellations in Manitoba
A handful of school divisions in Manitoba have made the decision to cancel schools or bus services on Monday due to flooding and dangerous road conditions.
-
How much rain did Manitoba receive this weekend?
Southern Manitoba was hit with heavy rain and snow over the weekend, with some communities receiving well over 50 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
Calgary
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
'A hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan, stabbed in jersey at age 9, recounts meeting idol post-attack
It was January 1980 and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old when he was brutally attacked in his Guy Lafleur jersey.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm and sunny start to Calgary's work week
Plenty of warmth today, showers tomorrow in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Canada's new border measures
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues, but not all week
The warm spell continues for another day or two in Edmonton. Temperatures hit highs of 12 C Friday, 15 C Saturday and 16 C Sunday.
-
'Forever loved': Service held for Karanveer Sahota, public vigil scheduled for April 29
Family, friends, and community members gathered to mourn the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside his high school.
Vancouver
-
8-year-old from B.C. shares powerful video messages to children of Ukraine
A Surrey, B.C., elementary school student has been making heartfelt and powerful videos for the children of Ukraine.
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says
A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
Politics
-
Deadline to call inquiry into use of Emergencies Act is today
The federal government has until the end of the day to call an inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act during the blockades at Canadian border crossings and in Ottawa earlier this year.
-
Racism report to take CAF to task for not doing more over past 20 years
Defence Minister Anita Anand will release a highly anticipated report this morning that is expected to take the military to task for not doing enough to address racism in the ranks over the past two decades.
-
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Health
-
Recently infected with COVID-19? Don't rush to get your fourth dose, experts say
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Sci-Tech
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission on its way home after a week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station began its return trip Sunday evening after a string of delays dragged the mission out for a week longer than expected because of weather and other inopportune circumstances.
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission to return home from the ISS after week-long delay
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station is slated to complete the final leg of its journey in the next few days, capping off what turned into a longer-than-expected journey after bad weather kept the passengers on the space station for several extra days.
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
Entertainment
-
Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy
Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned Sunday night that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world.
-
Netflix may clamp down on password sharing. Here's what that means
Netflix shares plunged this week after the platform reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade. One factor the company pointed to as hurting revenue: widespread password sharing.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
Business
-
Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform: reports
Twitter's board is negotiating with CEO Elon Musk over his bid to buy the social media platform and a deal could be announced as early as Monday, according to media reports.
-
U.S. markets point to losses following sharp global declines
Wall Street pointed toward a lower open Monday after European and Asian markets fell sharply as worries over interest rate hikes dominated an array of investor concerns.
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: 5 ways to get financially aligned in your romantic relationship
Relationships and money can be an explosive mix, especially if you have different money mindsets, writes Pattie Lovett-Reid in her latest exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Iowa man wins US$1 million lottery prize after ticket printing mistake
An Iowa man brought home a US$1 million lottery prize -- after the clerk made a mistake printing his tickets.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case
The WTA is still working to find a resolution to the standoff with China over the Peng Shuai issue but will not return to the country this year, Tour chief Steve Simon said.
-
Former teammates remember Guy Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality
It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday in an emotional tribute to the Habs great.
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafleur will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Keselowski looks to defend Talladega win, save his season
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. But Brad Keselowski isn't banking on a seventh Talladega win.