COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada’s pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
One of the main changes is that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children ages five to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will not have to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced Friday.
Pre-entry tests will still be required for eligible partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older, PHAC said. Children under five are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.
There are also changes coming to the current requirement on international travellers to provide a quarantine plan upon entry.
All who are fully vaccinated, children aged 5-11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian, and travellers who have a valid medical contraindication to COVID-19 vaccines, will no longer have to present a plan to isolate upon their return to Canada.
Further, fully vaccinated Canadians will not be federally required to mask while in public spaces for the 14 days following their return from abroad.
All travellers, regardless of their vaccination status, still have to continue to wear a mask throughout the duration of their travel journey if using federally-regulated means of transportation such as a plane or train, and will be informed by border agents when they can remove their mask.
These changes will come into effect April 25 as of 1 a.m. EDT.
Also effective Monday, the federal requirement for those coming into Canada from abroad to have to monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19, and maintain a list of close contacts and locations visited, will be removed.
Canada is also axing the requirement for travellers to quarantine if another person in the same group develops symptoms or tests positive upon their return.
For now, there are no plans to lift the federal vaccine mandates for boarding planes, trains or cruise ships, or the mask mandates, federal public health officials told reporters on Friday.
“This kind of requirement requires ongoing evaluation. Right now of course within the Canadian context, Omicron BA.2 is going strong… I think it's one of the least intrusive measures but adds definitely another layer of protection. But I think, you know, one has always got to reevaluate policies over time, including the epidemiologic situation in Canada, and overseas as well,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam about the mask mandate.
“The health and safety of Canadians remains our top priority and as vaccination levels and health-care system capacity improve, we will continue to consider further easing of measures at the borders based on science,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos in a statement.
At the border, anyone entering Canada who isn’t fully vaccinated will continue to be tested with a COVID-19 molecular test upon arrival, and on day eight of their 14-day quarantine.
The government is continuing its “mandatory random testing” program for fully vaccinated travellers as well, but those who are selected do not have to quarantine while awaiting their test results. This randomized testing is limited to four major international airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.
Though, if you have recovered from COVID-19 and can provide proof of a positive molecular test result taken no more than 180 days prior to entering Canada, PHAC is suggesting bringing that proof with you in addition to your other required documentation, because that past positive test result will prevent you from being selected for mandatory randomized testing.
PHAC says that all travellers still have to use the ArriveCAN app or webpage to provide their mandatory travel information—such as contact info and proof of vaccination— within 72 hours of arriving in Canada, or before boarding a plane or cruise ship destined for this country.
Government officials are cautioning that failure to properly fill out their ArriveCAN forms may be subjected to quarantine or they could face fines and other enforcement actions.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has delivered M777 howitzers and ammunition to the Ukrainian military, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Trucks, SUVs to qualify for electric vehicle rebates as feds expand program
More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur calls banning of 'milk and honey' in Texas 'disturbing'
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates until June
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Ottawa mayor on planned motorcycle protest: 'Why waste all that money on gas?'
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the city and police are preparing for the arrival of the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" demonstration set to roll into the capital next weekend.
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Barrie
-
Walmart eliminates plastic bags in stores, including Simcoe County
Simcoe County residents shopping at Walmart will need to bring their own reusable bags as the grocery retailer goes plastic bag-free.
-
Penetanguishene school protests to push Ontario for funding
Students, parents and school board members in Penetanguishene demonstrated their frustration with the Ford government after being denied several grant applications for a new school.
-
RVH to enhance cancer diagnosis with 'game-changing' technology
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will soon become the only hospital between Newmarket and Sudbury to offer new state-of-the-art "game-changing" technology for cancer patients.
Kitchener
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates until June
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19: Man in 20s among 2 new deaths reported this week
Waterloo region health officials report there are 56 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. That’s two fewer than yesterday but nine more than were recorded this time last week
London
-
Students asked to make anti-abortion posters in Woodstock school sparks outrage
A Catholic elementary school in Woodstock, Ont. is under scrutiny after assigning their grade 8 students to make anti-abortion posters as part of a class assignment.
-
'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on
A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates until June
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
Windsor
-
Mask mandate extended for high-risk settings: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know
Residents will still need to wear a mask in certain high-risk settings as the province extended its current mandate on Friday.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths, 61 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths, 149 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 62 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
WECHU says some Windsor-Essex residents are getting COVID twice
As the pandemic continues into its third year, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says some residents are getting COVID-19 twice.
Montreal
-
Hundreds march to reduce fossil fuel reliance for Montreal Earth Day after scientists warn of climate change catastrophe
Montrealers called on world leaders to move away from fossil fuels during a march to mark International Earth Day Friday.
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with state funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
N.B.'s Horizon Health will remain in red level, maintain masks and visitor restrictions for a while yet
The CEO of Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick says there will be measures that will never go back to the way they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for sexual assault of a child and possessing child pornography
Winnipeg police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault on a child that dated back to last year.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Calgary
-
Spring snow in Calgary: Stoney Trail reopens following multi-vehicle crash
Eastbound Stoney Trail was closed for several hours on Friday due to a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W.
-
Cochrane boy celebrates 5th birthday in hospital with chest tube after contracting COVID
A Cochrane family had their life turned upside down post-COVID-19 as their young son, too young to be vaccinated, battles the fallout in hospital nearly two months later.
-
Reducing wait times for eye surgeries: Alberta to use chartered surgical facilities in Edmonton, Calgary
The province says Alberta Health Services will be using chartered surgical facilities in Edmonton and Calgary to provide 35,000 cataract and other eye procedures this coming year, 25 per cent more than last year.
Edmonton
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal fight plaguing Alberta’s governing party has taken a new twist with one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers comparing Kenney’s backbench critics to clowns.
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industry
The province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMP
Terry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A shocking crash took place in Maple Ridge Thursday evening involving a train, a semi-truck and an SUV.
-
Byelection kicks off in Vancouver-Quilchena with advance voting
Advance polling got underway in Vancouver Friday as BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon is looking to secure a seat in the legislature.
-
'In the critical zone': Nanaimo man ramps up hunger strike, stops taking fluids, to protest old-growth logging
A Nanaimo, B.C., man says he's putting his life on the line as he abstains from food and liquids to protest old-growth logging in the province.
Politics
-
Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet
Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the destabilizing effects it has had, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says.
-
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
-
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
-
Earth Day: Roberta Bondar says healthy population and healthy planet go hand in hand
Canada’s first female astronaut says the health-care sector needs to play an active role in mitigating the impact of climate change on human health.
Sci-Tech
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Obama pressures Big Tech on disinformation in Silicon Valley speech
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday called on tech companies to provide greater transparency about the way they promote content and for stricter regulation of the industry to combat what he called the 'disinformation problem.'
Entertainment
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
-
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur calls banning of 'milk and honey' in Texas 'disturbing'
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
-
Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World's private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the 'Don't Say Gay' law.
Business
-
Stocks fall sharply as Wall Street nears third losing week
Stocks are tumbling on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. Some disappointing profit reports from companies also shook what's been the market's main pillar of support.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.1 per cent in February
Retail sales edged higher in February as Canadians went shopping for new clothes and spent more filling up at the gas pumps.
-
Government data suggests First Nations hit more often with CERB repayment letters
Of 441,599 Canada Emergency Response Benefit recipients who in late 2020 received a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency questioning their eligibility and warning they may owe back some of the payments, the Canadian Press has found a disproportionate number landed in postal codes home to First Nations.
Lifestyle
-
Yes, your kid can change the world. Here's how
It has become harder for children to experience childhood as a time of blissful ignorance about the state of our planet as climate change, racism, discrimination, poverty and gun violence affect their daily lives. While many turn to social media to express their frustrations, it's not always the best way to effect real change.
-
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
The start of the recreational marijuana market in New Jersey comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven 'alternative treatment centres' that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centres operate 13 facilities across the state.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Tyson Fury keeps it light at weigh-in for title fight vs. Whyte
The mood was light and so was Tyson Fury, who weighed in for his WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte 12 pounds (more than five kilograms) lighter than his last fight.
-
Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger
Authorities were investigating Thursday after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Verstappen edges Leclerc in qualifying for sprint at Imola
Formula One champion Max Verstappen earned his first pole position of the season after an incident-packed qualifying session for the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Friday.