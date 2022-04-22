Canada draws 1M travellers in one week for first time since pandemic
Canada attracted more than one million travellers in a week for the first time since the pandemic, government data showed on Friday, as easing of COVID-19 border restrictions encouraged visitors back into the country.
As Canada heads into its peak summer holiday season, tour operators are betting the revival seen in the first week of April would gather pace. Tourism was among the worst sectors to be hit by the pandemic.
"People are ready to spend more after being stuck at home for two years and want to stay at high-end properties in case COVID is still around," said Alla Weintraub, a luxury travel advisor for F1S. "People believe those hotels will take better care," she added.
Canada had imposed some of the strictest border measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, but after Ottawa dropped the requirement for COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers starting April, tour companies began to see an uptick in bookings.
Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) said more than 1 million travellers were admitted into the country during the week of April 11. Still, visitor numbers are down about 44% from the April 15-17, 2019 period.
"Our phones became busier and busier, it gave more confidence to people. We're still being careful, but it's been encouraging," said Elyse Mailhot, Marketing and Communications manager at Discover Canada Tours.
Rising travel demand is expected to be a theme when Air Canada AC.TO releases quarterly earnings next week. Read full story
Tourism spending in Canada rose 4.4% in 2021 to C$50.8 billion from 2020, when it fell 49% from 2019, official data released in March showed. In 2021, tourism accounted for 4.1% of Canada's GDP.
While tours are picking up, it has become tough to find talent to lead them. "I think people moved to other industries," Mailhot said. "Even students seem to be pickier."
(Reporting by Jenna Zucker; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Bank of Canada rate hike not expected to impact credit card interest rates, expert says
With Canada’s annual inflation reaching its highest point in more than 30 years, interest rates could rise faster and higher, making mortgages and bank loans more costly. Credit cards, however, are generally not expected to be impacted by rate hikes.
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Trucks, SUVs to qualify for electric vehicle rebates as feds expand program
More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Ottawa
-
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Ottawa drivers face fines for expired licence plates in Quebec
Two days ago, 82-year-old Gail Salmon received a fine from Quebec police in the mail for an expired licence plate.
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Barrie
-
Bracebridge looks to temporarily freeze short-term rentals
The town of Bracebridge is voting on a plan to freeze any new short-term rentals for three years through an Interim Control Bylaw.
-
Hundreds protest Ontario denying grant for new school in Penetanguishene
Students, parents and school board members in Penetanguishene demonstrated their frustration with the Ford government after being denied several grant applications for a new school.
-
Impaired driver in Muskoka blows 4x over legal limit: OPP
Provincial police charged a 51-year-old man accused of blowing four times over the legal limit with impaired driving in Bracebridge.
Kitchener
-
'We’re not animals': Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener
Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site, but the region says it's not that simple.
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates until June
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Waterloo statistics prof dunks on Tim’s Roll Up To Win – again
After cracking the Roll Up to Win code in 2020, Michael Wallace is tackling the since revamped online contest again this year.
London
-
Lights Out London: One simple step to help thousands of migrating birds
It couldn’t get much easier to assist tens-of-thousands of migrating birds that are passing through our region this spring — turn off your unnecessary lights.
-
Students asked to make anti-abortion posters in Woodstock school sparks outrage
A Catholic elementary school in Woodstock, Ont. is under scrutiny after assigning their grade 8 students to make anti-abortion posters as part of a class assignment.
-
'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on
A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.
Windsor
-
Record Store Day in Windsor gets Kiss rocker’s attention
The 15th annual Record Store Day is being observed on Saturday at Dr. Disc Records in downtown Windsor.
-
Vaccine mandate dominates discussion at first in-person Unifor Local 444 AGM in two years
Following Unifor Local 444's first, in-person annual general meeting in two years, unvaccinated workers at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant are hoping their union can push the company to reverse its vaccine mandate.
-
Windsor police investigating shots fired in east end
Windsor police are asking the public for information related to a shooting incident in the city’s east end.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with national funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
'I just miss my buddy': Guy Lafleur's teammates reflect on a legendary career
On Friday, news broke that Lafleur passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the hockey community, especially his former teammates, who watched Lafleur grow into the hockey great he turned out to be.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
N.B.'s Horizon Health will remain in red level, maintain masks and visitor restrictions for a while yet
The CEO of Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick says there will be measures that will never go back to the way they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for sexual assault of a child and possessing child pornography
Winnipeg police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault on a child that dated back to last year.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
'Go for it': Manitoban powering home and car with solar energy
A Manitoban who has made the switch to green energy is now encouraging others to follow in his footsteps, but one climate expert believes it shouldn't be left up to individual efforts.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
-
Another day of record-breaking spring snow in Calgary
Calgary was hit with another record snowfall on Friday.
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is making health care difficult
The Alberta NDP shared some sobering statistics about how many doctors the province has lost so far this year, but the UCP government says the data tells a different story.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
'Waiting too long for care': Walk-in health clinic wait times in Alberta drop as ER waits continue surging
While a new study shows the average wait time for a walk-in health clinic in Alberta is the lowest across the country, emergency department wait times are soaring.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 data suggests Interior Health, Fraser Health seeing worst of 6th wave so far
B.C.'s available COVID-19 data, while limited, shows the Interior and Fraser health authorities recording more hospitalizations and cases than other parts of the province in recent weeks.
-
Travellers wait hours, try multiple times to get passports at Vancouver office
Surging interest in travel is making lineups at Vancouver passport offices dramatically longer, with some showing up hours before the centre even opens.
-
Abbotsford mayor concerned about potential spring floods on Fraser River
The mayor of Abbotsford says he is concerned about the potential for flooding from the Fraser River during the spring freshet.
Politics
-
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
-
Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet
Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the destabilizing effects it has had, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says.
-
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
-
COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first wave three times more likely to die than those admitted for flu, study finds
Adults hospitalized with COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic required longer stays and were three times as likely to die within a month compared to those hospitalized for the flu, according to a new study out of Spain.
Sci-Tech
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
-
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
Entertainment
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
-
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur calls banning of 'milk and honey' in Texas 'disturbing'
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
-
Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World's private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the 'Don't Say Gay' law.
Business
-
Aggressive tone from central banks sends TSX to biggest two-day drop since 2020
Canada's main stock index suffered its worst two-day slump in nearly two years as a more aggressive tone about interest rate hikes from central banks wreaked havoc across North American markets.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.1 per cent in February
Retail sales edged higher in February as Canadians went shopping for new clothes and spent more filling up at the gas pumps.
-
Government data suggests First Nations hit more often with CERB repayment letters
Of 441,599 Canada Emergency Response Benefit recipients who in late 2020 received a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency questioning their eligibility and warning they may owe back some of the payments, the Canadian Press has found a disproportionate number landed in postal codes home to First Nations.
Lifestyle
-
Yes, your kid can change the world. Here's how
It has become harder for children to experience childhood as a time of blissful ignorance about the state of our planet as climate change, racism, discrimination, poverty and gun violence affect their daily lives. While many turn to social media to express their frustrations, it's not always the best way to effect real change.
-
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
The start of the recreational marijuana market in New Jersey comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven 'alternative treatment centres' that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centres operate 13 facilities across the state.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Tyson Fury keeps it light at weigh-in for title fight vs. Whyte
The mood was light and so was Tyson Fury, who weighed in for his WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte 12 pounds (more than five kilograms) lighter than his last fight.
-
Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger
Authorities were investigating Thursday after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Verstappen edges Leclerc in qualifying for sprint at Imola
Formula One champion Max Verstappen earned his first pole position of the season after an incident-packed qualifying session for the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Friday.