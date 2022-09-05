Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Canada that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
Two male suspects Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, were still at large on Monday as police tried to determine a motive for Sunday's attacks, mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community, that shocked a country where mass violence is rare.
The incidents took place in the James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon in the province of Saskatchewan, police said.
Hours before the stabbings, Lana Head, a mother of two daughters, posted on Facebook that she had "so many good memories to cherish."
Head's friends and family were shocked by her death and paid tributes on social media. "Not the way I wanted her to leave this world," said Melodie Whitecap, Head's childhood friend who had planned to visit her before the stabbing.
Head's former partner also spoke to local media and implied the stabbings might have been related to drugs and alcohol.
"It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives," Michael Brett Burns, Head's former partner, told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. A statement by indigenous leaders also indicated the attacks might have been drug related.
Ivor Burns and Darryl Burns from the James Smith Cree Nation told Reuters their sister, Gloria, was among the dead. They blamed drugs and alcohol as well.
"We have 10 people dead, including my sister. She was butchered ... with her friend and a 14-year-old boy, all three of them," Ivor Burns said in an interview.
Gloria was a first responder, who went to a crisis call, and died after being caught up in the violence, Darryl Burns said.
Police had not identified a motive but noted "it appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random."
An online fundraiser was launched to pay funeral, rehabilitation and counseling expenses for victims and their families.
Residents in the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan identified one of the victims in the community as Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower.
"He was just a lovely man," said Doreen Lees, 89, of Weldon.
James Smith Cree Nation is an Indigenous community with a population of about 3,400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is a village of some 200 people.
(Reporting by David Stobbe in James Smith Cree Nation, Kanishka Singh in Washington; additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Manitoba; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured while the hunt for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson continues Monday.
What we know about the two men at the centre of a manhunt in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police continue to search for two suspects facing charges of first degree murder in relation to multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians as two men still at large after Sask. stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Workers falling behind as some corporations see record profits, labour leaders say
A record labour shortage and rising wages may seem like good news for workers, but labour leaders say employees aren't seeing the gains that corporations are experiencing amid sky-high inflation.
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Sask. RCMP issue 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
A worker who claimed about $3,700 in health-care expenses in the weeks after he was fired with severance does not have to repay his former employer, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
