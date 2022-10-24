What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
Parents may not be completely to blame for how high their kids measure up to their peers, a new study finds.
While the relationship of height and genetics is one that has typically been misunderstood, a recent study published in Nature has moved the research forward through its findings.
The genome-wide association study examined the DNA of five million people from across 281 contributing studies, the largest ever study of this kind, and found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
The majority of those examined in the study were of European ancestry, with just over 1 million of the study’s participants being of non-European ancestry, including African, East Asian, Hispanic or South Asian.
The DNA which makes up our bodies holds the blueprint for all the proteins of the body, which are the molecules that do the work in the cell, David R. Ross, professor emeritus of the faculty of biology at the University of Waterloo told CTVNews.ca. “They cause us to be tall or short, for example, so the DNA is really important.”
And while taller parents tend to have taller children, and shorter parents have shorter children, the researchers found that this factor may not always be a perfect indicator for height.
In fact, the genetic variants associated with one’s height are concentrated in regions covering over 20 per cent of the genome.
The genome is the complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism.
In the human genome, there are about three billion nucleotides - which are the basic building block of nucleic acids (RNA and DNA), nucelid acids being the naturally occurring chemical compounds that serve as the primary information-carrying molecules in cells.
The researchers state that the findings are particularly beneficial as they can help doctors identify people who aren’t able to reach the height they have been predicted to meet as an adult. They then could help to identify hidden diseases or conditions that may stunt growth, or other health impacts.
“Any trait, in this case it’s height, could be susceptible to disease,” says Ross. “It's tempting to think that someone may have a gene that causes cancer, for example, but it's always a lot more complicated than that. It's usually a whole bunch of genes together that cause a particular trait. So that's why it was so important for them to look at five million people.”
Further, the research findings also lay out the possibility of genome-wide studies to identify a disease's biology, followed by its hereditary components, which could be integral to solving global health challenges.
The study states that further research would be needed to achieve the same understanding in ancestries other than populations of European ancestry.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory re-elected as Toronto mayor for third term
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cases of common kids' virus RSV on the rise in Canada
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
BREAKING | John Tory re-elected as Toronto mayor for third term
John Tory has been re-elected to a third term and will now have a chance to become Toronto’s longest serving mayor provided he remains in office for the full four years.
BREAKING | Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa declares Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
BREAKING | Ontario raising foreign homebuyer tax to 25 per cent
Ontario has announced it is raising the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, effective Tuesday.
Former student warned teachers, teens they were 'going to die' before fatal U.S. shooting
An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, 'You are all going to die!' before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory re-elected as Toronto mayor for third term
John Tory has been re-elected to a third term and will now have a chance to become Toronto’s longest serving mayor provided he remains in office for the full four years.
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Inquest into fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim by Toronto police set for November
It’s been nearly a decade since 18-year-old Sammy Yatim was fatally shot by police while having a mental health crisis on a Toronto streetcar.
Ottawa
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Ottawa election 2022: Live results of the races for mayor and council
Follow this page for up-to-the-minute updates and results of the Ottawa municipal election.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa declares Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
-
Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the "Freedom Convoy" would use local citizens as a "leverage point", interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
Barrie
-
We have the region covered: How to get all your Municipal Election results
We will have the most up-to-the-minute online coverage as results become available.
-
Alex Nuttall will become Barrie's 47th mayor
Alex Nuttall has been elected mayor of Barrie with 13,401 votes.
-
Residents in Orillia neighbourhood urged to remain indoors for OPP investigation
OPP is urging residents in an Orillia neighbourhood to remain in their homes until further notice for an active police investigation.
Kitchener
-
Dorothy McCabe elected mayor of Waterloo, other results pouring in
CTV News Kitchener will have results for Waterloo region cities and townships, plus Guelph, Stratford and Brantford. This is where you can follow along for live results and updates.
-
Dorothy McCabe elected Waterloo’s new mayor
Dorothy McCabe has come out on top among four contenders vying for outgoing Waterloo mayor Dave Jaworsky’s vacant seat.
-
Kevin Davis wins second term as mayor of Brantford by just 208 votes
Kevin Davis has narrowly secured a second term as mayor of Brantford.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Josh Morgan elected mayor of London
Election night results for the City of London
-
Joe Preston re-elected as St. Thomas Mayor
Joe Preston has been re-elected as the Mayor of St. Thomas.
-
Mike Bradley re-elected mayor of Sarnia
Incumbent Mike Bradley has won another term as mayor of Sarnia.
Windsor
-
Dennis Rogers declared mayor of Kingsville
CTV News has declared candidate Dennis Rogers to be elected Kingsville’s new mayor in the 2022 municipal election.
-
-
Delays expected for municipal election results in Essex
Election results in Essex are expected to be delayed Monday night due to long line-ups at the polls in a few jurisdictions.
Montreal
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
-
Residents trying to salvage possessions, find pets and get answers after massive fire
The Red Cross is now helping eight families who were forced from their homes after a massive fire ripped through a historic building in Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood on the weekend.
Atlantic
-
'Slap in the face': Many N.S. parents disappointed as school staff strike forces children to stay home
Many parents in Nova Scotia are disappointed as a strike involving hundreds of support workers is forcing their children to miss school.
-
Hundreds in N.S. still waiting for phone, internet, cable service to be repaired a month after Fiona
A month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit, hundreds of customers across Nova Scotia are still without phone, internet and cable service.
-
Prince Edward Island resort still cleaning up a month after Fiona
A month after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into the Atlantic region, some people on Prince Edward Island are still cleaning up.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race may be close, experts say
Political experts say the race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor is far from certain.
-
Winnipeg police rescue man trapped on balcony, find drugs in apartment
A 20-year-old from Vancouver who was trapped on an apartment balcony was arrested by Winnipeg police after drugs were found in his apartment.
-
How rising interest rates will impact Manitobans
A new poll suggests Manitobans are the least worried about rising interest rates in the country, despite experts forecasting future financial hardship.
Calgary
-
'I don't see myself': Racialized Calgarians speak about media, anti-racism work in the city
She may not do it often, but when Opemipo Olojabi watches the nightly news or entertainment media, she doesn't see enough people who look like her...
-
Young Calgary woman charged in Rundle suspicious death
A Calgary woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in the community of Rundle this weekend.
-
Record snowfall in Calgary over the weekend
After an unseasonably warm start to the fall, Calgary saw a record-breaking dump of snow over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.
-
Police issue warning about violent sexual offender living in Edmonton
Police have issued a warning about a convicted violent sexual offender who is living in Edmonton after being released from jail.
Vancouver
-
'Another hurtful chapter': VPD officers not attending First Nation's apology ceremony for handcuffing incident
The Heiltsuk First Nation says the decision of two Vancouver police officers not to attend an apology ceremony represents a failure of the department as a whole to take accountability for systemic racism.
-
John Horgan reflects on highs, lows of time as B.C. premier
With the transition to his replacement underway, outgoing B.C. premier John Horgan sits down with CTV News to discuss some of his proudest accomplishments in office – and the unfinished business he's reluctantly leaving behind.
-
Scam alert: RCMP warn of 'elaborate' cash-for-gold ruse in Lower Mainland
Mounties are warning of a fake gold scam that has been reported in several Lower Mainland communities this month, saying the fraudsters "put on a pretty compelling show."
Politics
-
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Health
-
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. He was 67.
-
Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks.
-
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's 'Friends' while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
S&P/TSX composite up by Monday close, U.S. stock markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up Monday, continuing Friday's rally, while U.S. markets were also up. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.45 points at 18,918.40.
Lifestyle
-
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
Sports
-
Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven't done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there.
-
Top-ranked Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.
-
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.