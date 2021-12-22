Wendy Freeman, the award-winning executive who has helmed CTV News for the past 12 years, is stepping down.

Freeman announced Wednesday that she is leaving her role as vice-president of CTV News at the end of the year. Her career at CTV spanned over 25 years.

"It is with a great sense of pride and accomplishment that I announce today that I am leaving my position as head of CTV News," she said in a press release.

"I am extremely grateful for all the wonderful people that crossed my path over the past 25 years, some of which have become great friends over the years. While I am sad to leave such a great team, I am excited for the next chapter of my career.

Since taking the reins of CTV News in 2010, Freeman has been responsible for properties including CTV National News, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, CP24, and CTVNews.ca.

Freeman received the President's Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association in 2015. She was honoured with the same organization's Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year.

She was named the Woman of the Year by Women in Communications and Technology in 2015, and one of Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network in 2012 and 2016.

“Wendy has been a trailblazer for women in media, a consummate broadcaster who guided CTV News to be the premier source of news for Canadians for over a decade,” said Karine Moses, senior vice-president of content development and news for Bell Media, which owns CTV News, in the release.

“Her tireless drive to provide Canadians with the top news stories of the day has earned her multiple accolades over the years, but perhaps her most meaningful contribution is the building of the incredibly strong team she leaves behind. As she reflects on her next endeavours, we wish her the very best.”

No replacement for Freeman has been named.