TORONTO -- CTV News Vice President Wendy Freeman has been recognized with an RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Wendy Freeman has been a leader and mentor to so many journalists I am sure she has lost count. We so often recognize those in front of the camera or microphone, so I am thrilled that today we are recognizing one of the news leaders that has contributed to the success of so many. Wendy is the real deal!” RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway said in a statement on Tuesday.

Freeman oversees all Bell Media news editorial content and newsgathering efforts on television and digital and oversees the newsrooms’ day-to-day operations.

Since 2010, Wendy Freeman has been responsible for news, information, and current events programming, including CTV National News, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, and CP24. Also under her leadership are Question Period, Power Play, and W5

She holds a long list of awards, including the 2015 President’s Award from the RTDNA. Freeman was also recognized as the 2014 Woman of the Year by Women in Communications and Technology (WCT) and as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by the Women’s Executive Network (WXN) in 2012 and 2016.

Prior to joining the company, Freeman worked at WPIX-TV in New York and WXYZ-TV in Detroit, former Canadian all-news network CKO Radio News, as well as Citytv in Toronto, where she began her television career. Freeman, a Montreal native, graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.