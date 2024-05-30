NDP accuses deputy Speaker of partisanship over Conservative party event
The NDP says an advertisement for a Conservative party event featuring a photo of deputy Speaker Chris d'Entremont in his official robes violates the neutrality of his office.
NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen asked the Conservatives to clarify in the House of Commons today whether d'Entremont knew about or approved the ad.
Conservative MP Luc Berthold responded by asking for some time for the party to look into the matter.
The advertisement for a November event organized by the Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Conservative Association describes d'Entremont as a party luminary.
Conservative MPs have repeatedly tried to get Liberal MP and House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to resign over allegations he is too partisan for the role, including earlier this week.
Deputy government House leader Mark Gerretsen says the ad amounts to d'Entremont using his Speaker's robes for fundraising.
School lunch program to be 'pay what you can': N.S. education minister
Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan says the province's school lunch program will use a "pay what you can" model when it is rolled out in October.
Pro-Palestinian protesters at UQAM agree to dismantle encampment, say demands met
Pro-Palestinian protesters at Universite du Quebec a Montreal said Thursday they will dismantle their encampment by the end of next week after the university agreed to many of their demands.
Wild boar bounty ends in four Alberta municipalities with zero submissions
A provincial bounty program targeting Alberta’s wild pig population has winded down, seemingly without a single kill of the destructive swine.
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
Biden partially lifts ban on Ukraine using U.S. arms in strikes on Russian territory, U.S. officials say
U.S. President Joe Biden has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use American weaponry to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
Man, 81, charged with terrorizing California neighbourhood with slingshot dies days after arrest
An 81-year-old man who investigators said terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has died just days after his arrest, authorities said.
Shell investigating a 'potential cybersecurity incident'
Oil and gas giant Shell says it is investigating a possible cybersecurity 'incident.'
Here's what you should know about Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money trial
Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts marks the end of the former U.S. president's historic hush money trial but the fight over the case is far from over.
Partial count in South Africa election puts ruling ANC below 50% as country senses momentous change
Partial results in South Africa's national election put the African National Congress party at well below 50 per cent of the vote, and it could be on the brink of losing its majority for the first time since sweeping to power under Nelson Mandela in 1994.
Melanie Joly 'forward-leaning' in debate on Ukraine using NATO arms inside Russia
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is suggesting Canada would support a policy of allowing Ukraine to use NATO-provided arms inside Russia, amid a debate among members of the military alliance.
NDP wants Liberals to scrap proposed election date change that could secure pensions for many MPs
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
Pandemic preparedness vaccine factory not opening until 2027: Sanofi
A massive new Toronto vaccine factory, tasked with making flu shots and preparing for the next pandemic, won't start producing shots until 2027 -- as much as a year later than the company initially envisioned when the plant was first announced.
B.C. government to pay for COVID-19 drug Paxlovid after feds drop coverage
British Columbia will cover the cost of an antiviral drug aimed at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as the federal government ends its coverage.
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
Aurora borealis returning to night skies across Canada this Friday: NOAA
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Want to turn off Meta AI? You can't - but there are some workarounds
If you use Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram, you've probably noticed a new character pop up answering search queries or eagerly offering tidbits of information in your feeds, with varying degrees of accuracy.
Shania Twain shares how she forgave her ex-husband's cheating: 'It's his mistake'
Shania Twain recently addressed the infidelity that rocked her marriage to Robert 'Mutt' Lange, whom she divorced in 2010 after he had an affair with her friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Nick Carter's attorney calls allegations in 'Fallen Idols' docuseries 'outrageous'
An attorney for Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault featured in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries about the singer and his late brother, Aaron Carter.
Andrew Tate loses appeal to relax judicial restrictions as he awaits human trafficking, rape trial
Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, lost an appeal Thursday to have the court relax geographical restrictions preventing him from traveling outside the eastern European country.
Shell investigating a 'potential cybersecurity incident'
Oil and gas giant Shell says it is investigating a possible cybersecurity 'incident.'
Shares in Trump Media slump after former president convicted in hush money trial
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, slumped Thursday after former U.S. president Donald Trump was convicted in his hush money trial.
WestJet reaches tentative deal with Encore pilots; load controllers ratify CBA
WestJet has made progress on two labour disputes, reaching a tentative agreement with Encore pilots and ratifying a new collective bargaining agreement with its load controllers.
'It really has brought a lot of joy': Family of baby foxes moves into Manitoba woman's yard
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
Here's when Shake Shack will open in Toronto and a look at what's on the menu
Shake Shack will open its first flagship location in Toronto in two weeks, the fast-food restaurant announced on Thursday.
McDonald's says US$18 Big Mac meal was an 'exception' and their prices haven't risen that much
McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases.
From Alexander Graham Bell to SailGP: History of hydrofoil boats in Nova Scotia dates back to 1920
A film made in 1920 in Cape Breton recorded the first prototype of a hydrofoil boat as it roared across the surface of the Bras d'Or Lakes in Baddeck, N.S.
'I didn't think it was real': Oilers fans score free Game 4 tickets from stranger
There's always something to be happy about when the Edmonton Oilers are making good strides in the playoffs, but this is especially true for two lucky fans who were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Game 4 — for free.
Burns and O'Hair clubhouse leaders with three-shot lead at RBC Canadian Open
Americans Sam Burns and Sean O'Hair were the clubhouse leaders on Thursday in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.
U.S. Labor Department sues Hyundai over U.S. child labour, court filing shows
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
Canadians' interest in buying EVs fades as barriers, concerns remain: J.D. Power
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island celebrates first-ever International Day of Potato
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Winnipeg high school helps lead ducks that nested in courtyard to water
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Ski jumper Abigail Strate getting a buzz out of working with bees
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
'Forgot how fun this was': Winnipeg man competing in World Pinball Championship
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
-
North Vancouver RCMP warn of 'suspicious incident' near elementary school
Police in North Vancouver have issued a public warning after a "suspicious incident" near an elementary school in the city earlier this week.
-
9 weekend events to check out in Metro Vancouver
The first weekend of June comes with free community festivals in Burnaby and West Vancouver, African and plant-based exhibitions at the Vancouver Convention Centre, and a day of free musical performances around downtown.
'Night mode': Toronto Blue Jays reveal City Connect jerseys
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new City Connect jerseys.
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
Here's when Shake Shack will open in Toronto and a look at what's on the menu
Shake Shack will open its first flagship location in Toronto in two weeks, the fast-food restaurant announced on Thursday.
Unresponsive man pulled from Bow River hospitalized in critical condition
An investigation is underway after an unresponsive man was pulled from the Bow River Thursday afternoon.
Kerry Stevenson, 65, identified as pilot who died in southern Alberta glider crash
A pilot who died in a glider crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday has been identified as Kerry Stevenson.
Man seriously injured in Chinook mall stabbing: police
A man was sent to hospital after a stabbing at Chinook Centre mall on Thursday morning.
The City of Ottawa puts a limit on garbage, but where can you find a 140-litre bin?
The City of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy will allow residents to count a 140-litre garbage bin as a single item, no matter how much garbage is inside, but finding a bin of that size is not easy.
Vehicle thefts aren't just a big city problem
The rise in auto thefts in Ontario has been staggering in recent years. Now, thieves are beginning to venture outside major cities to get their hands on the vehicles they want.
-
LISTEN An early look at summer in Ottawa
Environment Canada's senior climatologist says he expects this summer in Ottawa to be the kind many people hope for.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
-
-
A 20-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in a wooded area of Laval Wednesday evening. Laval police say Irina Draghicescu Iankulov, 46, died after she was found with multiple stab wounds in the Armand-Frappier Woods in Chomedey district.
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
'I didn't think it was real': Oilers fans score free Game 4 tickets from stranger
There's always something to be happy about when the Edmonton Oilers are making good strides in the playoffs, but this is especially true for two lucky fans who were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Game 4 — for free.
-
'It’s going to be hard to forget': First Palestinian from Gaza program arrives to the Maritimes
It has been a week since 21-year old Yousef Asfour escaped Gaza and arrived to the peaceful streets of Halifax.
P.E.I. hunger strikers enter second week of protesting changes to immigration rules
The 22-year-old leader of a group protesting changes to P.E.I.'s immigration rules says he has lost almost 15 pounds since he and other immigrants started a hunger strike outside the provincial legislature a week ago.
Why some Maritimers are ditching smartphones and social media
Some Maritimers are ditching their smartphones and social media accounts in an effort to cut back on screen time.
'Not exactly accurate': Winnipeg police defend response to robbery call last weekend
The Winnipeg Police Service is trying to provide clarity regarding the media coverage of a robbery at a McPhillips Street business over the weekend.
'We will not stand idly by': Manitoba government to pay overtime hours to help curb retail theft
The Manitoba government is stepping in to help curb Winnipeg's retail theft problem.
-
'Disappointed': Sask. tire company hoping to stay afloat after losing recycling duties to American firm
All scrap tires in Saskatchewan will soon be recycled by an American firm with the NDP saying a California company, who already recycles tires in the southern part of the province, now getting a contract to handle the north as well.
'Preserves history': Sask. film rescue company restores historic film through digitization
Since 1999, Film Rescue International has been operating out of an old bank building in Indian Head, Sask. Their specialty is developing historical film. Some of the oldest being a camera from Australia that contained photographs from the 1880’s.
Early spring brings increased tick activity in Saskatchewan
The woods are breathtaking this time of year, drawing hikers eager to enjoy the warm weather. However, a nearly invisible threat lurks within the trees— ticks.
Retirement home residents mourning the loss of beloved peacock named Peter
Residents and staff of a Simcoe, Ont. retirement and long-term care home are mourning the loss of a feathered fixture in their community.
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
Cameron Heights closed for day due to threats against school, second in region to close
Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.
Saskatoon forced to apply new levy as province dumps cost of school land purchases
An upcoming land levy for all new single-family home builds in Saskatoon sparked plenty of debate over government responsibilities, and raised affordability concerns at City Hall on Wednesday.
Sask. woman secures a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics
A Humboldt woman has one goal in mind when she heads to Paris this summer — bring back Canada’s first Olympic gold medal in basketball.
-
Suspect from Sask. charged with 21 sex crimes in northern Ont. from 25 years ago
A 72-year-old from Lintlaw, Sask., has been charged with 21 sex offences dating back to 1999 in northern Ontario.
Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware fire cause determined
Investigators with Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office and the Goderich Fire Department have determined that the fire that levelled Watson's Home Hardware over the weekend was not intentionally set.
-
-
London Christian High School students celebrated a fundraising total in the Relay for Life campaign well beyond what they were expecting.
Nearly 60 charges laid, 2 arrested, after officer struck during attempted getaway
Two Barrie residents face nearly 60 charges after police say an officer was struck by a vehicle after approaching a driver slumped over the steering wheel in Oro-Medonte.
Investigation underway in OPP cruiser and vehicle collision
Just as schools are letting out, a busy area in Collingwood has been closed to traffic after a collision involving an OPP cruiser and another vehicle.
-
OPP seeking help in Tecumseh assault case
Essex County OPP officers are seeking public assistance to identify three suspects in an assault case in Tecumseh.
-
-
Members of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee have endorsed adding 10 red light cameras to intersections with high collision rates after seeing a reduction in collisions where these cameras already exist.
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
-
-
British Columbia will cover the cost of an antiviral drug aimed at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as the federal government ends its coverage.
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Wet conditions causing slight delays for City of Lethbridge crews to mow boulevards, parks
The wet start to May has the City of Lethbridge's parks department delayed mowing in the city.
Brooks Bandits gearing up for BCHL Rocky Mountain Challenge
Just over a week ago, the Brooks Bandits were crowned BCHL Alberta division champions. Now, they have their eyes on another prize.
Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in relation to May 18 indecent act
Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect relating to an indecent act on May 18.
Northern cities join provincial health care protest
Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay joined the Ontario Health Coalition’s protest against health care privatizations and hospital closures. Demonstrations were held at Queen’s Park, Ottawa, and other Ontario cities.
Northern Ont. youth charged with threatening students with scissors in school hallway
A 14-year-old has been charged following an incident at an elementary school in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday afternoon.
Province funds clinic to ease looming health care crisis in Sault Ste. Marie
Patients at Sault Ste. Marie’s Group Health Centre who were to be de-rostered this week will soon be able to access a new nurse practitioner-led clinic.
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.