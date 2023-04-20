Union, government continue negotiations as both sides face pressure to get to a deal
An ongoing strike of thousands of public servants is causing service disruptions across the country as both sides are facing different kinds of pressure to reach a deal.
Thursday marked the second day of job action by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, which comes at the height of tax season and is expected to cause slowdowns at the border and pauses to new employment insurance, immigration and passport applications.
In one of the largest strikes in Canada history, government workers walked off the job as of 12:01 a.m. EDT Wednesday, hitting the picket lines at some 250 locations across the country.
"When will this prime minister apologize for his incompetence and end this strike?" Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie, the transport critic, said during question period in the House of Commons.
Few new details regarding negotiations have come to light on Thursday as bargaining continues between the union and the federal government.
"We're back at the bargaining table today, continuing to work hard to get a deal that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers -- as quickly as possible," Treasury Board President Mona Fortier tweeted on Thursday.
The Liberals are trying to avert prolonged service disruptions that could draw the ire of Canadians tired of post-pandemic delays.
Their minority government is also being carried through key votes in the House of Commons by the NDP. That party will refuse to support any back-to-work legislation for striking workers and also secured a promise from the Liberals to introduce anti-scab legislation during lockouts or strikes in federally regulated industries by the end of this year.
With an uncertain economic outlook threatening federal finances, the Liberal government is facing difficult spending decisions.
Its 2023 federal budget made hefty investments in the clean economy, but at the same time, promised a three per cent reduction in spending on the public service by 2026-27.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that she thinks the goal is achievable, even with the ongoing labour negotiations.
"It is important for the government to be thoughtful on our spending on ourselves," Freeland said in a news conference in Pickering, Ont.
On the other end of the dispute, PSAC says it will strike for as long as it takes, but a limited strike fund suggests that may be difficult to do.
According to its most recent available financial statements, the union had about $43 million at the end of 2021.
The union is offering $75-per-day in base strike pay to workers who show up to the picket line.
While that fund could cover days of striking, the math suggests the union would find itself challenged to maintain the strike for a prolonged period of time.
The bargaining groups involve some 155,000 federal public servants, including 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency staffers and about 46,000 essential workers who are not part of the strike action.
The Treasury Board says the majority of full-time federal workers in four bargaining units, which make up 120,000 employees, earn between $50,000 and $75,000. About three per cent earn less than $50,000.
The union is asking for a 13.5 per cent raise over the next three years, saying the increases are necessary to keep pace with inflation and the cost of living.
The Treasury Board and the CRA both say they have offered the union a nine per cent raise over three years, on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.
Hundreds of workers headed to the picket line at Parliament Hill on Thursday morning armed with signs, megaphones and their dogs.
Public servant Paul Jones arrived at the Hill in an inflatable costume that made it look like he was riding a black-and-pink bird.
He said that while the atmosphere seems playful with music blasting and people dancing and talking with other union members, the strike is serious and it is happening out of necessity.
This is not just for fun, he said.
"We want to go back to work," said Jones.
"We're suffering and I hope they go back to the table with a genuine offer."
Jones said that while public servants are making more than minimum wage, they are not making enough to sustain their expenses during a time of high inflation.
PSAC's national president, Chris Aylward, told reporters Wednesday that members are willing to strike for "as long as it takes."
"Workers are fed up, workers are frustrated and workers are saying, 'Enough is enough. We're not going to take the garbage anymore."'
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
You may already know the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but according to Fashion Takes Action founder Kelly Drennan, there are four new Rs to consider this Earth Day.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' Baldwin's attorneys said Thursday.
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police to make announcement about theft at Toronto Pearson Airport
Police are set to make an announcement about a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It comes after reports of a major gold heist.
-
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
-
Toronto doctor suspended after texting medical information to patient's ex-husband, daughter
A Toronto doctor has been barred from practicing until August after she was found to have sent private medical information to a patient’s former spouse, friends, and daughter over text and Facebook Messenger.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Massive 'wellness and social club' planned for former Ottawa Canadian Tire store
An active-lifestyle company is planning to open a massive new facility in the old Canadian Tire store at Carling and Clyde avenues.
-
Union, government continue negotiations as both sides face pressure to get to a deal
An ongoing strike of thousands of public servants is causing service disruptions across the country as both sides are facing different kinds of pressure to reach a deal.
Barrie
-
Remains discovered in Springwater Township
Police are investigating in Springwater Township after suspected human remains were found.
-
Fatal collision leads to temporary closure of Highway 400
Northbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday evening for roughly four hours following a fatal collision.
-
Family concerned about missing man not seen since March 15
Investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a missing Georgina man who has not been seen since last month.
Kitchener
-
Some diabetics concerned Ozempic shortages in U.S. could spread to Canada
There's growing concern shortages of the popular drug could cross into Canada, although Diabetes Canada says it hasn’t seen any country-wide shortages yet.
-
Crown calls first witness at trial of man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Melinda Vasilije’s former roommate described the 22-year-old as a kind person and loyal friend, as the trial of the man accused of second-degree murder in her death continued Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police to make announcement about theft at Toronto Pearson Airport
Police are set to make an announcement about a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It comes after reports of a major gold heist.
London
-
Sentencing in bizarre case of man who set pimp on fire in London, Ont.
William McDonald, 34, gave a sigh of relief during his sentencing hearing on Thursday when he learned he wouldn’t be headed to jail.
-
LHSC loosens masking guidelines effective April 24
Starting Monday masking guidelines will be loosened at hospitals as London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's move toward a future of 'living with COVID-19.'
-
New chief and deputy chief to be named by the London Police Services Board
The London Police Service will soon have a new chief, and a new deputy chief.
Windsor
-
$255 fine issued to LaSalle residents for feeding stray cats
Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.
-
Alleged Windsor fraudster arrested in Toronto, second suspect still outstanding
Windsor police say a woman who allegedly committed bank fraud using fake documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account were arrested in Toronto.
-
Montreal
-
Minor turns himself in after Jewish men attacked in Montreal
A minor accused of attacking two Hasidic men in Montreal last January has turned himself in to police one day after surveillance photos of the suspect were released publicly.
-
'Like a punch in the stomach': Two Montreal women lose thousands in alleged romance fraud
The two women, who spoke to CTV on the basis of anonymity, say the man swindled them both out of a small fortune, leaving them emotionally drained and drowning in debt.
-
Quebec issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Quebec's education minister has formalized a promise to ban prayer rooms and other religious practices in the province's public schools. Bernard Drainville issued a directive late Wednesday saying schools must ensure that none of their spaces are used "in fact and in appearance, for the purposes of religious practices such as open prayers or other similar practices."
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
Water levels in some N.B. communities to stay above flood stage for several days
New Brunswick's River Watch says water levels in the lower Saint John River will remain high, and above flood stage for several communities over the next few days.
-
Murphy's Logic: Reminder to politicians — It's our money
OPINION: Should taxpayers have more say about where or if tax dollars are spent by governments? Steve Murphy has some thoughts in the latest “Murphy’s Logic.”
Winnipeg
-
Thousands without power in western Manitoba caused by spring snow storm
As snow continues to fall throughout Manitoba, the western part of the province is dealing with power outages, which at one point was impacting more than 6,000 people.
-
'A significant problem': city begins charging vacant building owners for fire response services
The City of Winnipeg has begun charging vacant building owners for fire response services as a recent rash of fires in abandoned homes puts a strain on the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).
-
Jets forward Barron weighs in on recovery after taking skate to the face in Game 1
Looking like an extra in a horror movie, Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron said the reaction to his new-look forehead has been varied. "Some guys have told me it looks better than they expected and some guys look at me like I'm a science project," he said Thursday. "So I'm kind of getting both ends of the spectrum. But it feels pretty good actually.
Calgary
-
Alberta man, dog survive after being stuck in abandoned septic tank
An Okotoks, Alta., couple and their dogs were caught up in a potentially dangerous situation while on a walk last week.
-
City of Calgary's extensive archives now accessible through new online portal
The new Archives Research Portal allows people to search the City of Calgary's extensive collection from anywhere they have an internet connection.
-
Outdoor play conference encourages childhood educators to embrace nature
Climbing trees, crushing ice and splashing in streams aren’t just fun activities they’re valuable methods for children to develop, according to organizers of a Calgary conference.
Edmonton
-
'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.
-
RCMP issues alert for man and dogs missing from St. Albert
Police are looking for help to find 39-year-old Jeffrey Johanson and his dogs Gracie and Arty who have been missing since Sunday.
-
'Something for everyone': Taste of Edmonton releases 2023 musical lineup
The Taste of Edmonton released its 2023 performance lineup on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
-
West Vancouver resident fined $5,000 for feeding bears
A West Vancouver resident has been fined $5,000 for feeding black bears in his backyard, according to The B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
-
Criminal probe begins after campfire-sparked blaze threatened homes in Kamloops, B.C.
Electricity has been restored to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Kamloops, B.C., after a rapidly spreading grass fire swept through an area not far from the city centre.
Politics
-
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
-
Union, government continue negotiations as both sides face pressure to get to a deal
An ongoing strike of thousands of public servants is causing service disruptions across the country as both sides are facing different kinds of pressure to reach a deal.
-
Feds can't say which regulations to cut greenhouse gas emissions are working: audit
The federal government needs to start taking stock of whether its climate-change regulations are actually cutting greenhouse-gas emissions or not, Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco said Thursday.
Health
-
UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations due to pandemic disruptions
Nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the continent vulnerable to even more outbreaks of disease and facing a "child survival crisis," a new report from UNICEF said Thursday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday
The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving women's access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on the drug mifepristone to take effect.
-
North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care
North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill into law that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can expect fast, bright Lyrids meteors this weekend
One of the oldest known meteor showers will peak this weekend, with Canadians and others in the Northern Hemisphere expected to get some of the best views.
-
'Awesome' solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia
Under a cloudless sky, 20,000 eclipse chasers crowded a tiny outpost to watch a rare solar eclipse plunge part of Australia's northwest coast into brief midday darkness Thursday while temporarily cooling the tropical heat.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
Entertainment
-
Woody Harrelson confirms Matthew McConaughey might be his brother
Woody Harrelson has confirmed Matthew McConaughey's claim that they might be brothers, saying "there is some veracity to that thought," during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
-
Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella weekend 2 due to injury
Frank Ocean 'will not be performing' at the Coachella music festival's second weekend, a representative for the singer shared with CNN via a statement on Wednesday.
-
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' Baldwin's attorneys said Thursday.
Business
-
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
-
PSAC strike could have domino effect for unionized workers: labour experts
If the current strike by thousands of public sector workers is successful, it could have a domino effect for unionized workers in other industries, labour experts said.
-
Jim Balsillie sets the record straight on 'BlackBerry' movie
When the movie "BlackBerry" arrives in cinemas on May 12, viewers who are vaguely familiar with the company's origin story might find it difficult to sift out the truth. They also might wonder if there's more than a sliver of realness in the over-the-top portrayal of Jim Balsillie.
Lifestyle
-
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
-
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
-
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
You may already know the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but according to Fashion Takes Action founder Kelly Drennan, there are four new Rs to consider this Earth Day.
Sports
-
Hall of Famer LB Dave Wilcox dies at age 80
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox, who made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 80.
-
Michael Schumacher's family plans legal action over fake AI interview
The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher.
-
Oakland A's purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.
Autos
-
Michelin recalls tires that don't have enough snow traction
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.
-
Tesla shares sink as Musk's sales push by price cuts hurts margins
Tesla Inc's shares sank more than 6.8 per cent on Thursday and dragged down other automakers after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric-vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drum up demand even after taking a big hit to margins.
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.