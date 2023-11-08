Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and International Trade Minister Mary Ng are also to take part in the visit Nov. 15-17.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office suggests Trudeau will be focused on ways to fuel climate-friendly economic growth with Canada's allies and partners.
The Canadian delegation will also be looking at how to facilitate trade, identify opportunities in the digital space and build economic empowerment for women.
Trudeau is vowing to foster open economic co-operation and the removal of trade barriers to benefit people on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.
Like previous APEC meetings, this year's summit -- which runs Nov. 11-17 -- is expected to generate large public protests around themes like climate change and income inequality.
"When we open up new markets for Canadian goods and innovation, and make sure the world can invest in Canada, we deliver real results for the middle class," Trudeau said in a statement.
"By working together, we will create new opportunities for our workers and businesses, make progress in the fight against climate change and drive economic growth that works for everyone."
As leader of the host country, U.S. President Joe Biden will preside over the week's main event, the meeting of APEC economic leaders, to establish what one State Department official called a "strategic vision" for regional collaboration.
Ambassador Matt Murray, the Biden administration's senior official for APEC, said the theme for this year's meeting is "creating a resilient and sustainable future for all."
The Asia-Pacific region represents 40 per cent of the world's population, half of all global trade and 60 per cent of the world economy, Murray told a briefing call earlier this week.
One look at the numbers makes it clear why stronger economic ties in the area are so important to the U.S.: exports to APEC countries were worth $1.3 trillion in 2021, supporting almost seven million U.S. jobs, Murray said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.
