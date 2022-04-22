Trucks, SUVs to qualify for electric vehicle rebates as feds expand program

OTTAWA -

More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says as of Monday, cars with a base price of $55,000 and maximum price with options of $65,000 can get the rebate.

SUVs, pickup trucks and vans with a maximum base price of $60,000 and a maximum price with options of $70,000 can also qualify.

The rebate will be $5,000 for vehicles with an electric range of at least 50 kilometres and $2,500 for those with a shorter electric range.

The incentives for zero-emissions vehicle program has rebated more than 141,000 vehicles since its inception in 2019.

Last year, about one in 20 new vehicles registered was battery-electric or a plug-in hybrid and Canada is aiming to get that to one in five by the end of 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.