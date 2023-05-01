These are Canada’s 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother’s Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its annual “100 most popular branch restaurants in Canada for 2023” which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
The platform has reviewed more than one million reviews left by verified diners in five provinces, OpenTable said in a news release polished on Tuesday.
According to the data, Ontario dominated the list with 49 restaurants, followed by B.C. with 29, Alberta with nine, Quebec with eight and Atlantic Canada with five.
If you decide to reserve a spot in one of these restaurants at your location, you better hurry, as more than half of Mother’s Day reservations (54 per cent) were booked four days in advance in 2022, OpenTable said.
“Our data indicates that Canadians’ appetite for eating out remains strong, with restaurant dining up four per cent year-over-year this April, and we expect that enthusiasm will continue for Mother’s Day dining.” OpenTable country director Matt Davis said in the news release.
American, Italian and Canadian were the most popular cuisines last year, with the average diner spending $48 per meal.
Methodology:
The 100 Most Popular Brunches in Canada for 2023 is generated from more than 1 million reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between March 1 2022 and Feb. 28 2023. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying review son the platform were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "good for brunch" was selected as a special feature.
