TORONTO -- With hundreds more unmarked graves discovered on the grounds of a former residential school, survivors of the system are once again speaking out about their experiences.

Cowessess First Nation released a media advisory on Wednesday announcing the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Residential School, the advisory states that: “The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada.”

Marieval Residential School in Saskatchewan was in operation from 1899 to 1997. The federal government began funding the school in 1901. The Catholic Church handed over administration to the federal government in 1968.

For survivors of residential school, this news, while not unexpected, prompted another moment of grief and trauma.

“Just feeling like the wind was knocked out of me again,” Lou-Ann Neel, a residential school survivor, told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.

For a St. Anne’s Residential School survivor, she knows this is just the beginning.

“A lot of things to think about. It's hard knowing that we're finding more bodies all over. And it's not going to be finished,” Elizabeth Sackaney told CTV’s Your Morning.

Sackaney reflected on her time in the notorious residential school. She remembers the electric chair, and there being a nearby hospital that nuns and priests took students to.

“When I was living in residential school there was an electric chair. There was a tunnel to take you to the hospital, not to take you out on top of the ground.” Sackaney

Looking back, she realizes more of the abuses she faced that as a child she thought were games or jokes.

“They would stand up on a balcony, take all of us in there and throw candies at us and we would be fighting, and people fighting each other and they would be standing there laughing at us, and we used to think it's funny, but now when I really think about these things, these things weren't funny. It was very serious,” she said.

While at St. Anne’s, a lot of children went missing, and Sackaney thinks a survey of the ground could reveal where some wound up.

“I wonder how many they're going to find in Fort Albany, St. Anne’s School, a lot of kids went missing, a lot of kids something happened to them,” she said.

Neel said that the only way forward is to find the truth and share them without sugarcoating, and that the Catholic Church needs to do their part and release the documents that have been requested.

“If we're going to achieve any form of reconciliation as a country, these truths have to be known, we have to be willing to help each other and the church really needs to be able to respond to what its own members and nearby First Nations communities are asking for,” she said.

What she finds disturbing is just how many people in Canada say they are unaware of residential schools, and that for years people who spoke about the horrors weren’t believed.

“It's really troubling that this many people would report these things, and nobody would believe them,” she said. “I think that's a real symptom that we need to do something about the way we respond to these kinds of things.”

Canada’s reputation as a friendly, humanitarian country has been part of the reason that these atrocities have been swept under the rug for so long, she added.

“Maybe we've done just too good of a job of promoting Canada as this place where these things couldn't happen,” she said. “And here we are finding out the exact opposite.”

Sackaney just wants the truth to come out, too many people have known for too long with no consequences.

“They’re hiding things.”