Storm chaser: Powerful hurricanes are not just an American phenomenon

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

