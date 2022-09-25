Storm chaser: Powerful hurricanes are not just an American phenomenon

Hurricane Fiona was the most "intense Canadian hurricane" according to meteorologist and storm chaserMark Robinson.

Robinson has chased 24 hurricanes in his career, with Fiona being his latest. Speaking to CTV News Channel from Halifax, N.S., he explained what the storm looked like from the ground.

"Some of the winds that we got were probably up around 100 to 150 kilometres an hour," Robinson said. "Extensive damage to the town of Louisbourg (N.S.)...The sheer amount of force blow down into the whole area was one of the most impressive parts of the storm, just seeing how much damage was all across Nova Scotia."

On a windswept patch of land overlooking the ocean in Louisbourg, an old cemetery watches the waves. #Fionahurricane pic.twitter.com/dqAwdgwWyD — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) September 25, 2022

This storm reminded Robinson of a hurricane in the United States because of how long it stayed. According to him, most Canadian hurricanes move across quickly, but not Fiona.

“This one hit and just stuck around for a very long time,” he said. “Driving those winds and that surge, just doing so much damage across the entire Maritimes. It's just so unfortunate to see.”

As climate change persists, Robinson believes Canada will see more significant storms like Fiona.

“We may see stronger storms in the future, and that's something, unfortunately, may become more common,” he said.

The Canadian Armed Forces was deployed to assist Atlantic Canada in recovering from the storm. Fiona has left thousands of people without power and forced municipalities to declare local states of emergency.