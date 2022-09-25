Search underway for missing N.L. woman reportedly swept out to sea
A search is underway in southwestern Newfoundland for a woman who was reportedly swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.
Newfoundland RCMP say the 73-year-old woman was displaced from her residence yesterday morning as Hurricane Fiona struck the town of Port aux Basques at around 10 a.m. local time.
Police say the woman was last seen inside her residence just moments before a wave struck the home, tearing away a portion of the basement.
They say search and rescue groups, the Coast Guard and Government Air Services have all been called in to help the search, which was delayed by yesterday's extreme weather conditions.
Port aux Basques has been devastated by a record-breaking storm surge that sent waves crashing into the community, ripping homes from their foundations and sweeping them out to sea.
Mayor Brian Button said today that officials in the town of 4,000 are still assessing the damage from the storm, which he said is likely even worse than initially feared.
(The Canadian Press)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Search underway for missing N.L. woman reportedly swept out to sea
A search is underway in southwestern Newfoundland for a woman who was reportedly swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.
After the storm: residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec survey damage
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
Age and immigration: 'Very difficult' for applicants once they turn 40
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens tomorrow
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
-
Daytime stabbing at Toronto supermarket sends two to hospital
Two men have been transported to hospital after a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being rammed during a traffic stop.
-
Ottawa police warn of bear sighting on Old Quarry Trail in Kanata
Ottawa police say access to the Old Quarry Trail is restricted after someone spotted a bear Sunday.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to be making at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Iranian community demonstrates in support of protesters in Iran
Dozens gathered in solidarity at Barrie’s waterfront Saturday, joining protests around the world following the suspicious death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman.
-
OPP lay numerous charges as unsanctioned rally hits Wasaga Beach
Provincial police have laid numerous charges in Wasaga Beach as a major car rally is returning to the town this weekend.
-
Elementary students use outdoor toilets for weeks as school deals with water woes
Primrose Elementary School in Mulmur has been using portable toilets and trailer bathrooms since school began due to a lack of water pressure inside the facility.
Kitchener
-
Historical charges laid, accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail, inclusionary flags damaged: Top stories of the week
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
-
Another report of a Kitchener fight involving over a dozen youth
For the third time in less than two weeks, police in Waterloo region are investigating a large fight involving youth.
-
Three pedestrians taken to hospital following crash in Cambridge
Three pedestrians have been taken to hospital, one of whom officials say is suffering from life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Cambridge.
London
-
Collision on Highway 401 claims one life early Sunday morning
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. claimed the life of one person in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to OPP. The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road have since been reopened.
-
Workplace injury sends one to hospital in Huron County, OPP investigating
OPP are investigating Sunday after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted just east of Wingham, Ont.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Windsor
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens tomorrow
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
Hundreds hit the pavement for suicide prevention walk in Windsor, Ont.
Lacing up your sneakers for a cause took new meaning Sunday as hundreds pounded the pavement to support suicide prevention in Windsor.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide
A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.
-
Quebec safety minister visits storm-beaten Magdalen Islands
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault flew to the Magdalen Islands Sunday morning to see the extend of the damage left in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
Atlantic
-
One person dead, 95 per cent of customers without power on P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona
As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information. Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.
Winnipeg
-
'We were pretty lucky': Winnipegger living in Halifax dealing with Fiona aftermath
As a Winnipegger living in Halifax, Justin Cross says he didn't know what to expect as post-tropical storm Fiona pummelled Atlantic Canada.
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Winnipeg police officer dies after child pornography charges laid against him
A police officer has died shortly after being charged with child pornography offences.
Calgary
-
Community of Riverbend turns 40, throws a neighbourhood party
A southeast Calgary community celebrated a milestone Saturday.
-
Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11
The Lions also came out on the wrong side of the penalty tally. After last week’s thriller at McMahon Stadium included 215 yards in total penalties, B.C. was whistled for six penalties for 65 yards on Saturday. That included a critical major foul on Jordan Williams that gave Calgary good position near centre field before Philpot’s monster catch shortly before halftime.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
Edmonton
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar
Edmontonians have the chance to experience Tibetan culture over the weekend at a fundraising bazaar for the Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society.
-
'I don't want giving to hurt': Edmonton Food Bank seeks donations of any size as demand soars
Bags of food donations were picked up around the city over the day for the Edmonton Food Bank's (EFB) annual food drive, which comes as the demand for services reaches record highs.
Vancouver
-
Shooting in Surrey sends one to hospital
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital.
-
Motorcyclist fined, bike impounded after West Kelowna incident, RCMP say
A motorcyclist who sped away from police at more than twice the speed limit has received several tickets and had his vehicle impounded, Kelowna RCMP say.
-
Former Whistler, Vancouver fire chief John McKearney receives national honour
After more than 40 years of service, former Vancouver and Whistler fire chief John McKearney has received one of the highest honours in his field.
Politics
-
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
-
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
-
Federal government unlikely to declare victory on COVID as travel restrictions loosen
The decision to put an end to some of the last vestiges of federal COVID-19 restrictions is expected to be announced officially on Monday.
Health
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
Months-long waits for breast biopsies 'unacceptable,' says B.C. doctor
A B.C. doctor is sounding the alarm, saying women are waiting months for biopsies to determine if they have breast cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane
NASA is skipping next week's launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a tropical storm that's expected to become a major hurricane.
-
N.W.T. man among finalists in international astronomy photographer contest
A man from Yellowknife is gaining international recognition for a photo capturing a stunning display of dancing green aurora lights over the Cameron River.
-
'Baby' island appears in Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts
The Central Tonga Islands welcomed the birth of a new baby -- a baby island, that is. The new baby island emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean, where underwater volcanoes are plentiful.
Entertainment
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, David Foster join Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Superfans screamed in adoration as hitmakers Alanis Morissette and Bryan Adams were ushered into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame on Saturday in a star-packed celebration. Some of the country's best-known musicians gathered to honour the pair, along with fellow 2022 songwriting inductees Jim Vallance, Daniel Lavoie and David Foster at Toronto's Massey Hall.
-
Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday.
-
'The Crown' back in November for season 5 with new queen
'The Crown' will return to its Netflix throne in early November. The drama series about Queen Elizabeth II and her extended family will begin its fifth season on Nov. 9, the streaming service said Saturday. The debut will come two months after the queen's Sept. 8 death at the age of 96.
Business
-
To rent or buy? What's in store for the clothing rental industry in Canada
Clothing rental has become more mainstream over the last decade with the rise of the sharing economy, but the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't kind to these types of retailers. As pandemic restrictions lifted, however, some Canadian rental businesses saw a boost in traffic.
-
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time
Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July
Retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
-
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
-
A giraffe unexpectedly gave birth right in front of zoo visitors
Visitors at the Virginia Zoo had the experience of a lifetime after a giraffe unexpectedly gave birth in front of them. Imara, an endangered Masai giraffe, gave birth to her ninth calf.
Sports
-
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup.
-
Natasha Wodak smashes Canadian marathon record in Berlin
Natasha Wodak finished 12th at the Berlin Marathon in two hours 23 minutes 12 seconds, lowering Malindi Elmore's record of 2:24.50 set in 2020.
-
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
Roger Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman's role.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.