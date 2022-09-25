Search underway for missing N.L. woman reportedly swept out to sea

A search is underway in southwestern Newfoundland for a woman who was reportedly swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.

Newfoundland RCMP say the 73-year-old woman was displaced from her residence yesterday morning as Hurricane Fiona struck the town of Port aux Basques at around 10 a.m. local time.

Police say the woman was last seen inside her residence just moments before a wave struck the home, tearing away a portion of the basement.

They say search and rescue groups, the Coast Guard and Government Air Services have all been called in to help the search, which was delayed by yesterday's extreme weather conditions.

Port aux Basques has been devastated by a record-breaking storm surge that sent waves crashing into the community, ripping homes from their foundations and sweeping them out to sea.

Mayor Brian Button said today that officials in the town of 4,000 are still assessing the damage from the storm, which he said is likely even worse than initially feared.

(The Canadian Press)