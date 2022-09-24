The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers

Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.

Hurricane-force winds pummelled Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Iles-de-la-Madeleine and southwestern Newfoundland. According to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, peak wind gusts reached 161km/h over Beaver Island, N.S.

Officials estimated half a million homes and businesses across the Maritimes were without power Saturday morning, forcing municipalities to declare a local state of emergency.

Storm chasers from Canada and the U.S. flocked to the east coast to capture "Ferocious Fiona" as the storm moved up the Atlantic. Here's a look at what they saw.

Aaron Jayjack, an American storm chaser, was in Sydney, N.S., when Fiona made landfall. The videographer captured several videos showing the strength of the storm as hydro poles and lines began to cripple from the force of the wind.

"Daylight is beginning to break as Ferocious Fiona continues to rip away at Nova Scotia. Hydro poles and lines coming down across the roadways in Sydney," Jayjack tweeted.

"Daylight is beginning to break as Ferocious Fiona continues to rip away at Nova Scotia. Hydro poles and lines coming down across the roadways in Sydney," Jayjack tweeted.

Photos from storm chaser Max Olson show trees and power lines scattered across Sydney streets.

Trees and lines down all over west Sydney, NS. Lots of area without power.

Canadian storm chaser and Weather Network meteorologist Mark Robinson captured the storm surge in Louisbourg, N.S.

As daylight broke, residents and local journalists began to reveal the destruction their neighbourhoods suffered from Fiona's fury.

Photojournalist Ryan Taplin captured images of uprooted trees blocking streets.

While another large tree crushed an SUV.

In N.L., residents shared horrifying images of homes being swept away by the storm surge.

"A 2 storey apartment building has been swept away. There is a large amount of gasoline or fuel oil on the streets of #PortauxBasques," Rosalyn Roy tweeted.

"A 2 storey apartment building has been swept away. There is a large amount of gasoline or fuel oil on the streets of #PortauxBasques," Rosalyn Roy tweeted.

