ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

A timeline of King Charles’s royal visits to Canada, spanning more than 50 years

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla wave as they arrive at Queen's Park as the royal couple celebrate the 60th Queen's Diamond Jubilee anniversary in Toronto on Tuesday, May 22, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.