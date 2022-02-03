Ottawa is bracing for the upcoming weekend and the possibility of an influx of trucker convoy protesters as the demonstration enters another day in the nation’s capital.

Parts of Ottawa’s downtown core remain inaccessible to the public as a scaled-down, core group of protesters continue to occupy the areas surrounding Parliament Hill, with transport trucks and personal vehicles encamped on the streets.

Ottawa Police Service estimates the remaining group of protesters includes approximately 250 people.

The organizers of the convoy have scheduled a news conference Thursday afternoon to “address various issues surrounding their protest.”

At a Wednesday briefing, Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly said the situation is “intolerable” and “unprecedented,” and that “all plans are on the table” to remove the protest: from a court injunction, to calling in the RCMP, and potentially requesting the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

However, in a statement issued to CTV News by email late Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Minister of National Defence said “the Canadian Armed Forces are not involved in this situation, and there are no plans for such CAF involvement.”

In another statement emailed to CTV News Wednesday, the director of communications for the Minister of Public Safety said “the federal government has financial support available for the City of Ottawa in these types of situations through the Nation’s Capital Extraordinary Policing Costs Program.”

The program sets aside $15 million over five years to help cover policing costs incurred in the course of duties specific to Ottawa.

“We understand that the City is still assessing the total cost of these demonstrations and has yet to make a formal request, but resources are available and we will continue to work closely together in the days ahead,” the statement continued

Deputy Chief Steve Bell said the remaining demonstrators were “highly volatile,” signalling a shift away from initial “demonstration-based activities.”

Residents of Ottawa fed up with the disruption have begun counter-protesting, aiming their frustration at the city, the police and the trucker convoy.

More serious reports of residents being harassed and threatened with rape and violence for wearing masks or being physically assaulted while walking in their neighbourhoods have caused uproar on social media and led to tense questions in Wednesday’s briefing between city councillors, the police and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

Watson slammed several Conservative politicians on Twitter for supporting the convoy, calling their actions an “absolute disgrace.”

The Cornerstone Emergency Shelter for Women released a statement Wednesday outlining the trauma their clients and front-line support staff are facing due to the protest.

“Women and staff are scared to go outside of the shelter, especially women of colour, being able to go outside is the only reprieve many women experiencing homelessness have and they cannot even do that,” the statement reads. “The incessant honking and noise from the trucks have caused significant anxiety and distress for staff and shelter residents. Women have admitted themselves into hospital due to the increased trauma from the noise and fear.”

COUTTS BLOCKADE PARTIALLY LIFTED – ANOTHER APPEARS

The RCMP managed to negotiate a partial lifting of the Canada – U.S. border blockade at Coutts, Alberta Wednesday night, with many of the protesters remaining in the area, but moving their vehicles to the side of the highway.

After that partial reopening, however, a second blockade was set up 18 kilometres to the north near Milk River.

"The RCMP have made some progress to re-open Hwy 4 from Milk River to the border. Currently travel is impeded at the north part of Hwy 4 where motorists can expect an RCMP escort to the border," the Alberta RCMP said in a tweet.

TRUCKER CONVOY GOFUNDME SUSPENDED

Online fundraising platform GoFundMe has suspended the “Freedom Convoy” fundraiser for the second time and is now under review, according to a pinned post on the fundraiser Wednesday night.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” the post said.

Last Thursday, an initial $1 million was released to the organizers by GoFundMe after they received a plan for the money’s distribution to truckers to cover the cost of gas for the Parliament Hill protest.

By Wednesday, the fundraiser had attracted more than $10 million in pledges.

Donations for the convoy are still being collected through other platforms, but it is unclear who receives the money and how it is being spent.

------

With a file from the Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca writer Alexandra Mae Jones