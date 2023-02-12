Object over Yukon ordered shot down because of threat posed to aircraft: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians.
Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation "extremely seriously."
Saturday's incident marks the third time this month the U.S. military shot down an object, but the first time one was destroyed over Canadian territory.
A suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of North Carolina on Feb. 5, and on Friday the U.S. military shot down an object described as being the size of a small car over Alaska.
Trudeau says after the North American Aerospace Defence Command identified a third object flying over northern Canada Saturday afternoon, he made the order to have it shot down as well.
Trudeau is leaving for Whitehorse this morning on a trip planned before the object was destroyed, but his meetings will now include discussions with leaders there about the incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Turkiye detains building contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33K
Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.
U.S. Sen. Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons
The United States believes the unidentified objects shot down by American fighter jets over Canada and Alaska were balloons, though smaller than the China balloon downed over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.
John Tory's affair, resignation blow up Toronto mayor's legacy as calm, stable leader
Torontonians will return to the polls just months after October's municipal election saw John Tory cruise to what was supposed to be a third full term.
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
Biden's 'Buy American' plan won't significantly impact Canadian industries: U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says U.S. President Joe Biden was referring to exclusively American — not North American — construction materials when he announced new Buy American rules for infrastructure projects in his State of the Union speech last week. But David Cohen insists the impacts on Canadian industries won't be as significant as some fear.
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, announced he will resign as mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
The City of Mississauga has invited the public to pay their respects to former Mayor Hazel McCallion as she lies in state at city hall Sunday and Monday.
-
Beloved Ontario chef dodges imminent deportation in the nick of time
A beloved Hamilton, Ont. chef dodged imminent deportation in January with just days to spare after the Canadian government extended his stay for another 18-months.
-
Senators goalie Anton Forsberg out indefinitely following Saturday's injury
Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg will be out indefinitely after being injured in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers in Ottawa.
-
Police investigating suspicious fire at Camp B'nai Brith in Quyon, Que.
A nearby resident reported a fire at Camp B'nai Brith near Quyon, Que. overnight. Police are now investigating after fire investigators saw "some suspicious elements", according to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.
-
Winterlude's second weekend sees big crowds despite canal closure
Despite the Rideau Canal Skateway being closed and temperatures fluctuating, large crowds still made their way to Winterlude for its second weekend.
Police searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting in Schomberg
York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early-morning shooting sent one man to hospital in Schomberg.
-
Coldwater Steampunk Festival will not return this year
Organizers for the Coldwater Steampunk Festival have officially called it quits after a decade of success in growing the event into what it's become.
-
Ont. man's family seeks answers after fatal boating incident in Dominican Republic
The family of Ontario man James "Tikey" Dewitt is struggling to come to terms with his death after the boat he was on capsized in the Dominican Republic, leaving the family pleading for help from the Canadian government.
Waterloo region bars and restaurants prepping for Super Bowl Sunday rush
Waterloo region bars and restaurants are getting ready for what’s expected to be a busy Super Bowl Sunday.
-
Police investigating alleged assault at Wilfrid Laurier University
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have happened in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
-
Waterloo 7th grader headed to Washington, D.C. after regional spelling bee win
Thirteen local middle schoolers created some buzz Saturday when they competed in Waterloo region’s inaugural Scripps Spelling Bee at Bingemans.
'Reception is awful here': 5 new 5G cell phone towers proposed for Port Stanley, Ont.
Cell phone service in Port Stanley is spotty at best, and when tourists pack the Lake Erie village in summer, it gets worse. That however could soon change. Central Elgin Council has advised staff to negotiate an agreement with company Shared Tower from the GTA to install five-5G towers around the village.
-
Man went looking for possible victims of London, Ont. motel fire
Fire caused extensive damage to the Super 7 Motel in south London on Saturday. Neil Auld was staying in one of the units just a few doors away from where the fire started and tried to enter despite smoke and flames.
-
OPP seize $32K worth of drugs, cash and property in Wingham, Ont.
Two people are facing multiple drug charges after Huron County OPP executed a search warrant and seized tens of thousands of dollars in illicit drugs and stolen property, according to police.
Transport truck rolls over near Ambassador Bridge
Lane restrictions near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. are in effect after a transport truck rolled over on Sunday morning.
-
Hundreds of workers to strike at Highbury Canco starting Monday
A final contract offer from Leamington-based food processor Highbury Canco was shot down by workers Saturday afternoon, sending hundreds of workers to the picket line Monday morning.
-
Conservative Leader Poilievre draws large crowd during Windsor, Ont. 'meet and greet'
The leader of the official opposition was in Windsor over the past two days and on Saturday, Pierre Poilievre hosted a 'meet and greet' style town hall for supporters.
A young snowboarder has died after a Bromont ski hill accident
A young man who was snowboarding was injured Saturday evening at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships. He later died of his injuries in hospital.
-
Asylum seekers using well-organized system for crossing irregularly into Canada
Reports said officials from New York City were providing free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada. In December, a total of 4,689 migrants entered the country through Quebec's Roxham Road -- more than all would-be refugees who arrived in Canada in 2021. Crossing the irregular border allows them to take advantage of a loophole in a deal between the United States and Canada.
-
Fire at industrial building sends clouds of black smoke into Montreal morning air
There were no injuries or buildings in need of evacuation, but a fire at a Montreal East industrial building send billowing clouds of black smoke into the air on Sunday morning.
Special weather statement issued for parts of Nova Scotia
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Nova Scotia.
-
Police seek suspect in Halifax convenience store robbery
Police in Halifax are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Sunday morning.
-
N.S. community honours young hockey player who died from cancer
Friends and family joined the larger hockey community in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of a young player.
‘He would have perished’: Newborn bear cub rescued near Devil’s Lake
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba (BBRM) has taken in its first cub foundling of the year.
-
Main Street building 'total loss': WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are cleaning up in North Point Douglas after a massive fire tore through a commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.
-
Carruthers and Calvert to face off as provincial men's curling championship round begins
Curling action continues at the provincial men's curling championship in Neepawa, Man.
Regulator reining in Greatway's multiple levels of questionable insurance marketing
Life insurance for a baby might sound a little off, but fast-growing Greatway Financial Inc. says it's never too early to sign up.
-
High School students let sparks fly at annual welding rodeo
High school students from across six school districts put their welding skills to the test at the eighth annual Calgary High School Welding Rodeo, taking place at the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Canada Lodge 146.
-
California dreaming: Wranglers sweep the weekend with shootout win in San Jose
The Wranglers completed a San Jose weekend sweep Saturday, defeating the Barracudas 5-4 in a shootout.
-
-
Big Brothers needed to meet growing demand in Greater Vancouver
Over the last few months, Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver says the number of children in need of its services has risen, and the organization is ramping up its recruiting efforts to find adults to pair with children in need.
-
Metro Vancouver restaurants raise money for earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria
At Pizza Garden in Lougheed Mall, the owner and most employees are of Turkish descent. And everyone working at the Burnaby pizzeria knows someone who has lost loved ones in the earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye six days ago.
-
2 Black B.C. entrepreneurs advance to top 5 in Canada-wide pitch contest
To mark Black History Month, the non-profit Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society (BEBCS) has launched a nationwide contest for aspiring Black entrepreneurs in need of a financial boost to their business.
-
-
Rehab contract sparks fresh battle between veterans and the Liberal government
A multimillion-dollar contract between Ottawa and a private company around the provision of mental and physical health services for veterans is sparking a new fight between the Liberal government and Canada's community of veterans.
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
-
'Next wave' of cancer treatments trains immune system to target illness: doctor
Multiple provinces are investing in a form of T-cell therapy that could offer hope for cancer patients who are running out of treatment options, according to an Ontario physician.
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
-
We interviewed ChatGPT to ask if AI could replace human jobs, here’s what it said
The emergence of sophisticated new artificial intelligence (AI) programs capable of performing a growing number of human tasks has many asking: will AI replace me someday? CTVNews.ca asked AI chatbot ChatGPT. Here is what it said.
-
Russian spacecraft docked at space station has coolant leak, crew safe
An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost coolant pressure, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew.
Harry Styles, Beyonce and Wet Leg win at U.K.'s Brit Awards
It was Harry's night at the Brit Awards. Harry Styles won four prizes, including album of the year, at the U.K.'s leading music awards Saturday, while female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist.
-
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
Super Bowl ads are more than just breaks between gameplay during the biggest sporting event of the year: They offer a glimpse of the country's zeitgeist, along with how major industries are faring.
-
Drake delivers hits at 'Homecoming' Super Bowl week concert
Drake had many jostling for position to watch him perform at "h.wood Homecoming" at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday night. As some concertgoers crowded the stage, others like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White chilled in the VIP area while stars such as Michael Strahan watched Drake's 45-minute performance from the second level of the luxury private jet complex.
France: Nearly 1M people in fourth day of pension reform protests
Police were out in force across France on Saturday as protesters held a sometimes restive fourth round of nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform the country's pension system.
-
Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer
The Finnish president said in an interview published Saturday that he trusts that Finland and Sweden will be admitted into NATO by July, and hinted that he wants the United States to put pressure on Turkiye to approve their membership bids.
-
-
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, Chicago study says
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Chicago.
-
Couple transforming century-old church into dream home
The Everett Methodist Church, built in 1906, is undergoing a transformation to become Steve Storgin and Vera Dos Santos' dream home.
Canadian women end strike over threat of legal action from Canada Soccer
Facing the threat of legal action from Canada Soccer, the Canadian women's team has agreed to return to training and play in the SheBelieves Cup.
-
Canada's speedskaters win World Cup gold in team pursuit
Canada captured two medals on the second day of competition at the World Cup speedskating event in Poland on Saturday. The Canadians ended the day in style with the trio of Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais winning the gold medal in the team pursuit.
-
IOC's Bach says Olympics on history's side in Russia issue
Insisting sports had to respect the human rights of all athletes, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Sunday denied that the organisation was on the wrong side of history by helping Russians and Belarusians qualify for the 2024 Paris Summer Games.
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.