Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an "unidentified object" over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
"Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter.
"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America."
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand also confirmed that the object had been shot down, saying on Twitter that she discussed it with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "and reaffirmed that we'll always defend our sovereignty together."
Norad, or the North American Aerospace Defence Command, confirmed in a statement to CTV News earlier on Saturday that it was monitoring a high-altitude airborne object flying over Northern Canada.
"Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) activities. NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada," Norad and the U.S. military's Northern Command said in a statement.
"While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defence of North America through one or all three NORAD regions. NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America."
This comes a day after the United States shot down another unknown high-altitude object about the size of a small car off the coast of Alaska on Friday near the Canadian border.
Anand said in a statement to CTV News on Friday that the object did not fly into Canadian airspace.
She added that Canada supported the U.S. "taking action" to take down the object. Trudeau also said Friday night that he supported the decision after being briefed on the matter.
Recovery efforts are now ongoing at a reportedly frozen stretch of the Beaufort Sea.
The incident comes after the U.S. downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 4 after it spent a week moving across Canada and the United States.
With files from CTV National News Parliamentary Bureau Reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver and CTVNews.ca writer Daniel Otis
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an 'unidentified object' over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
'Generous' offer on the table: Minister says health-care funding proposal amount is final
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government and the provinces still need to hash out the specific terms of their individual bilateral health-care agreements, the total dollar value of the offer on the table is final.
Deadly mushroom finds new way to reproduce, could impact Canada: research
One of the most deadly mushrooms in the world has found a way to reproduce alone, new research says, which leads scientists to believe a spread of death caps could occur.
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
Doug Ford and Toronto councillors react to John Tory affair, resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Toronto
-
Tory hasn't yet handed in resignation, is still Toronto's mayor: city
As of Saturday, John Tory has not submitted his resignation letter and is still the mayor of Canada’s largest municipality, the city clerk confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
These former Toronto mayoral candidates say they'll run to replace Tory in a 2023 byelection
Gil Penalosa, who finished in second place in the 2022 municipal election, has announced his intention to run for mayor of Toronto after John Tory resigns.
-
Doug Ford and Toronto councillors react to John Tory affair, resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an 'unidentified object' over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
-
This Ottawa neighbourhood was the 'biggest loser' for property values in 2022, study finds
Homeowners in Carp are the big winners for rising property values in the city of Ottawa, while Manotick was the "biggest loser" as the only neighbourhood with declining property values in 2022, according to a new study.
-
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on Highway 416
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt in a vehicle fire on Highway 416 Saturday. Traffic lanes were briefly closed.
Barrie
-
Ont. man's family seeks answers after fatal boating incident in Dominican Republic
The family of Ontario man James "Tikey" Dewitt is struggling to come to terms with his death after the boat he was on capsized in the Dominican Republic, leaving the family pleading for help from the Canadian government.
-
Couple transforming century-old church into dream home
The Everett Methodist Church, built in 1906, is undergoing a transformation to become Steve Storgin and Vera Dos Santos' dream home.
-
Barrie man grieves loss of family in devastating Turkish-Syrian earthquake
Barrie man Fettah Aydin said his aunt and her 16-year-old granddaughter were killed and several other family members displaced following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that ravaged much of the Turkish-Syrian border earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to incidents alleged to have happened during visits to the washroom.
-
Doug Ford and Toronto councillors react to John Tory affair, resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
-
Police investigating alleged assault at Wilfrid Laurier University
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have occurred in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
London
-
Man went looking for possible victims of London, Ont. motel fire
Fire caused extensive damage to the Super 7 Motel in south London on Saturday. Neil Auld was staying in one of the units just a few doors away from where the fire started and tried to enter despite smoke and flames.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an 'unidentified object' over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
-
'Busiest day of the year': London businesses prepare for Super Bowl Sunday
On Super Bowl Sunday, Americans consume nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings. At Byron Pizza in London, Ont. they are expecting Londoners to show their love for the bar food on their busiest day of the year.
Windsor
-
Conservative Leader Poilievre draws large crowd during Windsor, Ont. 'meet and greet'
The leader of the official opposition was in Windsor over the past two days and on Saturday, Pierre Poilievre hosted a 'meet and greet' style town hall for supporters.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an 'unidentified object' over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
-
Off-duty WPS officer charged with impaired driving: Chatham-Kent police
An off-duty officer with the Windsor Police Service is facing charges and has been suspended after he allegedly drove drunk early Saturday morning, according to Chatham-Kent police.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe how the Quebec daycare bus crash unfolded, moment by moment
Witnesses recount the moments before and after a city bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, Que., killing two children.
-
French overtakes math as toughest subject for Quebec students: survey
French is now the school subject that gives young people in Quebec the most trouble, overtaking intimidating math, according to a survey shared with The Canadian Press on the eve of Hooked on School Days. The Leger poll was conducted online at the end of January among 1,005 Quebecers on behalf of the organization Alloprof. Of these, 197 were parents of children attending primary or secondary school.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Matheson scores winner as Canadiens down Islanders 4-3 in overtime
Mike Matheson scored the winning goal to lift the Montreal Canadiens to 4-3 overtime decision over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. In their final game wearing their light blue uniforms, the Canadiens (21-27-4) rallied to grab their first victory in the "retro reverse" jerseys and sealed their season record at 1-6-1 in the alternate garb.
Atlantic
-
N.S. community honours young hockey player who died from cancer
Friends and family joined the larger hockey community in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of a young player.
-
Trip of a lifetime: British leg amputees to visit Cabot Trail in summer 2023
Two British leg amputees are set to visit the Cabot Trail this summer after covering its entire distance virtually.
-
New Brunswick tourism ad set to appear during Super Bowl
Those watching the Super Bowl on Sunday will be encouraged to visit New Brunswick, thanks to an advertisement spot purchased by the provincial government to air during the annual event.
Winnipeg
-
‘He would have perished’: Newborn bear cub rescued near Devil’s Lake
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba (BBRM) has taken in its first cub foundling of the year.
-
Main Street building 'total loss': WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are cleaning up in North Point Douglas after a massive fire tore through a commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.
-
56 laid off at the Mint amid 'ongoing geopolitical instability'
The Royal Canadian Mint has made layoffs at its Winnipeg facility due to lagging business in international coin clients, but says the measure is only temporary.
Calgary
-
Calgarians go 'horns on' for former Albertan fighting terminal cancer
A group of West Hillhurst residents met on Saturday morning to take an inspirational photo for a friend in need.
-
Flames get hot in second for 7-2 win over Sabres
The Calgary Flames scored four times in just over five minutes in their 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
-
12-year-old boy dies in quad rollover near Taber
A 12-year-old boy is dead after a quad rolled over near Taber Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
More than 100 kids hit the hill for freestyle skiing competition
The Edmonton Freestyle Ski Club is hosting a freestyle competition this weekend at Sunridge Ski Area.
-
Spruce Grove firefighters nearing $10K fundraising goal of rooftop campout
Firefighters in Spruce Grove are camped out on the rooftop of their fire hall to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.
-
Edmonton Oilers snap Senators' streak with 6-3 win in Ottawa
Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist each to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday. Sens goalie Anton Forsberg was injured and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent lower body injury.
Vancouver
-
Toxic drug warning issued in Prince George, B.C., amid 'significant increase' in overdoses
A "significant increase" in overdoses in a northern B.C. city has prompted a warning from the local health authority.
-
B.C. family makes public plea for kidney donor as father's health rapidly declines
A B.C. family is pleading for help as a loved one's health deteriorates while waiting for a kidney transplant.
-
Man wanted on Quebec child porn charges seen on Salt Spring Island, RCMP say
Mounties on Salt Spring Island are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
Politics
-
Trudeau travelling to Bahamas next week to meet with Caribbean political leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to the Bahamas next week to meet with his counterparts from 20 Caribbean governments.
-
Unknown object U.S. shot down near Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down near Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
-
'Generous' offer on the table: Minister says health-care funding proposal amount is final
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government and the provinces still need to hash out the specific terms of their individual bilateral health-care agreements, the total dollar value of the offer on the table is final.
Health
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
-
'Next wave' of cancer treatments trains immune system to target illness: doctor
Multiple provinces are investing in a form of T-cell therapy that could offer hope for cancer patients who are running out of treatment options, according to an Ontario physician.
-
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
-
We interviewed ChatGPT to ask if AI could replace human jobs, here’s what it said
The emergence of sophisticated new artificial intelligence (AI) programs capable of performing a growing number of human tasks has many asking: will AI replace me someday? CTVNews.ca asked AI chatbot ChatGPT. Here is what it said.
-
Russian spacecraft docked at space station has coolant leak, crew safe
An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost coolant pressure, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew.
Entertainment
-
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
Super Bowl ads are more than just breaks between gameplay during the biggest sporting event of the year: They offer a glimpse of the country's zeitgeist, along with how major industries are faring.
-
Drake delivers hits at 'Homecoming' Super Bowl week concert
Drake had many jostling for position to watch him perform at "h.wood Homecoming" at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday night. As some concertgoers crowded the stage, others like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White chilled in the VIP area while stars such as Michael Strahan watched Drake's 45-minute performance from the second level of the luxury private jet complex.
-
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34
Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in 'Hollywood Heights' and 'Days of Our Lives,' was found dead Wednesday at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN.
Business
-
France: Nearly 1M people in fourth day of pension reform protests
Police were out in force across France on Saturday as protesters held a sometimes restive fourth round of nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform the country's pension system.
-
Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer
The Finnish president said in an interview published Saturday that he trusts that Finland and Sweden will be admitted into NATO by July, and hinted that he wants the United States to put pressure on Turkiye to approve their membership bids.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Lifestyle
-
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
-
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, Chicago study says
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Chicago.
-
Couple transforming century-old church into dream home
The Everett Methodist Church, built in 1906, is undergoing a transformation to become Steve Storgin and Vera Dos Santos' dream home.
Sports
-
Canadian women boycott training ahead of emergency labour talks in Florida
The Canadian women's soccer team boycotted training Saturday ahead of emergency labour talks with Canada Soccer in Florida. And captain Christine Sinclair says the players won't take the field until the governing body responds to their grievances.
-
Canada's speedskaters win World Cup gold in team pursuit
Canada captured two medals on the second day of competition at the World Cup speedskating event in Poland on Saturday. The Canadians ended the day in style with the trio of Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais winning the gold medal in the team pursuit.
-
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.