Sports

    • The Kentucky Derby could be a wet one. Early favourites Fierceness, Sierra Leone have won in the slop

    Race fans arrives at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Race fans arrives at Churchill Downs before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Share
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. -

    Twenty horses stampeding toward the first turn in a battle for position. A screaming crowd of 150,000 and maybe some showers that dampen the Churchill Downs dirt strip.

    It's the 150th Kentucky Derby. Beyond a couple early wagering favorites, it's a wide-open race.

    Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT Saturday. The forecast calls for 79 degrees (26 Celsius) under overcast skies and 82 per cent humidity with a 20 per cent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The dirt surface was listed as muddy to start the day's racing.

    Fans poured through the gates at Churchill Downs in coloruful outfits and large hats with plumage. They lined up to buy mint juleps in souvenir glasses. Cigar smoke curled in the humid air.

    That kind of weather could benefit six horses that have won in the mud or slop before, including early favorites Fierceness and Sierra Leone. The others with experience on messy surfaces are Dornoch, Just a Touch, Mystik Dan and Society Man.

    The Derby will answer the perennial question of which three-year-old can best handle running 1 1/4 miles in front of the biggest crowd they will ever see and hear.

    Fierceness and jockey John Velazquez will break from the No. 17 post, which has never produced a derby winner.

    The costliest colt in the 20-horse field is Sierra Leone at US$2.3 million.

    “A lot of times you buy an expensive horse like that and they can't run,” said Peter Brandt, one of the six owners. “We've very, very lucky he's made it this far. We're looking forward to this race but also looking forward to the future of taking care of this horse.”

    Conversely, Larry Demeritte shelled out just US$11,000 to buy Saratoga West. The 74-year-old Bahamas native has won 180 races and nearly US$5 million in purse money since he started training in 1984. Demeritte is just the second Black trainer since 1951 to saddle a horse for the derby.

    “This is truly amazing how we got to this position with this horse,” he said.

    The Kentucky Derby winner earns US$3.1 million from the record purse of US$5 million.

    For the second straight year, Japan has two entries: Forever Young and T O Password. The country has never won the race.

    This year's race is one for the ages, too. D. Wayne Lukas, the 88-year-old trainer with four Kentucky Derby wins, saddles Just Steel. Frankie Dettori, the famed Italian jockey, is back to ride Society Man at age 53 after a 24-year absence.

    Trainer Todd Pletcher, who saddles Fierceness, is in the Kentucky Derby for the 24th year and it never gets old. He's won it twice.

    “If anything, it just becomes more nerve-wracking,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News