'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military said it was working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife on Friday as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
In a virtual update Friday afternoon, federal ministers said 79 long-term care residents were airlifted out of the territorial capital on a Hercules aircraft Thursday night and more flights were expected as evacuations continued throughout the day.
The capital city of Yellowknife, which has a population of about 22,000 people and makes up around 40 per cent of the territory's population, is under an evacuation order, along with several other communities. Residents were urged to leave as winds were expected to shift eastward and direct fires west of the city toward the capital.
Blair said half of the population of the Northwest Territories has now been displaced.
"Our top priority is to keep people safe and the federal government is here to support you," he said in reference to both the fires in the Northwest Territories, as well as those affecting Kelowna and West Kelowna, B.C.
"We will do whatever it takes to ensure that you can return to your communities and livelihoods as quickly as possible."
The territorial government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and Canadian Armed Forces members are in the Northwest Territories helping with firefighting and evacuation efforts.
There were 236 active fires in the territory as of 11:45 a.m. MDT Friday, with flames about 16 kilometres away from Yellowknife.
Residents, meanwhile, have left for hotels and evacuation centres in Alberta, including Calgary and elsewhere in the province.
Blair said there are about 150 Canadian Armed Forces members, including 120 soldiers and 30 aviators, along with Hercules, Globemaster and Polaris aircraft, currently assisting with firefighting and evacuation efforts.
On Monday, a Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules aircraft flew 25 people from Hay River to Fort McMurry, while a second flew in another 75 people from Fort Smith.
During a press conference Thursday evening, Yellowknife officials said around 10 planes left carrying 1,500 people, with 22 planes scheduled to leave Friday carrying an estimated 1,800 people outside of the territory and additional flights arranged for Saturday if needed and weather permitting. The goal is to have around 5,000 people leave by air, while others are driving away from the threat of the fires.
Vehicles line up for fuel at Fort Providence, N.W.T., on the only road south from Yellowknife, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Asked how many people have evacuated Yellowknife, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said he did not have the exact numbers yet given the situation is still "fluid."
But he added that the federal government is contracting additional aircraft to supplement what the military currently has on the ground.
"The stress of leaving your home, not knowing if it will be there when you return is reality now faced by thousands," he said. "It is during these dark times that we see our country come together."
MINISTERS SAY NO PRICE GOUGING DURING CRISIS
The ministers' update on the "unprecedented wildfires" emphasized that the conditions remain very difficult and there will be a long road ahead for evacuees.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is sending supplies from Canada's Emergency Strategic Stockpile and Service Canada has made preparations for an influx of Employment Insurance (EI) claims.
- From limited weddings to shuttered businesses: How Yellowknife residents are facing evacuation
- Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
- WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
- Air Canada capping price for flights out of N.W.T.
Citizens' Services Minister Terry Beech said Friday that if evacuees have lost their jobs as a result of the wildfires and need to apply for EI, their applications will be prioritized based on their postal codes. The minister advised impacted Canadians to ensure they have signed up for direct deposit to ensure they're able to receive the federal benefits they are eligible for in a timely manner.
Fire scars around Yellowknife, Aug. 15, 2023. (European Union, Copernicus Program 2023 / Sentinel-2 imagery processed by SentinelHub)
When asked how the federal government is addressing commercial flight pricing concerns, Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said he spoke with Air Canada and the airline agreed to open more flights and cap costs, noting it and other airlines acknowledged the federal government will have zero tolerance for price gouging amid the crisis.
However, the ministers stopped short of committing to reimburse people who have already left on commercial flights, some of which have been reported to cost a few thousand dollars.
Rodriguez said Transport Canada is allowing pilots to extend their flight times and is offering leniency around the ID required to board, as well as allowing passengers fleeing the fires to board planes with their pets.
"The priority for now definitely is people getting people out, by air, by road, and absolutely no one will be left behind," he added.
BLOCKING OF CANADIAN NEWS 'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE': MINISTER
The inability of some Canadians to access news on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram during the crisis — the result of a decision by their parent company, Meta, in response to the federal government's Online News Act — is "totally unacceptable," Rodriguez said.
As the former heritage minister, Rodriguez oversaw the passage of the Online News Act, which would force companies such as Meta and Google to develop agreements to compensate news companies for sharing their content.
"And I warned them during conversations in the past of the risk of blocking news," Rodriguez said.
"We've seen what happened in Australia, I told them this could happen here. They said that it would be different and it's not different. So I'm asking them to go back on their decision and allow people to have access to news and information in Canada."
In 2021, Facebook temporarily blocked news on the platform in Australia over opposition to a similar piece of legislation in the country, which resulted in users also losing access to public health and emergency services.
CREWS WORK TO SUPRESS THE FIRES
The government of the Northwest Territories has called the evacuation flights a "last resort" for anyone who is unable to leave by road. The government has prioritized flights for those with mobility issues or health conditions that put them at greater risk of developing complications from the smoke.
"It is safe for residents who have a vehicle and are able to drive to evacuate by road," the territorial government said in an update Thursday.
"Carpooling is encouraged to reduce traffic and assist those who do not have access to a vehicle."
Evacuees from Yellowknife, territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, make their way along highway 3, at the edge of a burned forest, on their way into Ft. Providence, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
Crews are creating firebreaks, essentially clearing strips of land of trees and anything else that could fuel the fires.
Speaking to CTV's Your Morning on Friday, Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said crews have cleared 150 hectares or 1.5 square kilometres so far.
"That's 150 hectares less of fuel and a really important firebreak," she said.
Sprinklers, used to help wet the ground and slow the potential spread of the fires, are also shooting 1,000 gallons a minute and will run 24 hours a day, Alty added.
"Although we didn't get the rain that we wanted yesterday, those sprinklers are soaking the west side of our community, and then the territorial government, of course, is working in the air," she said.
"Hopefully, they'll be able to get as many air tankers as possible up today and to get that fire retardant line. So, much work here. Just huge thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep our community safe."
"I urge all residents under evacuation orders to please adhere to them as they are issued," Shane Thompson, N.W.T. environment and communities minister, told a news conference late Thursday.
"These orders are never issued lightly and always consider our collective health and safety. You could be jeopardizing your safety and that of others."
GOVERNMENTS WORKING TOGETHER IN WILDFIRE RESPONSE
On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a meeting of the Incident Response Group, a high-level panel of cabinet ministers and senior officials, to discuss the wildfires.
Ministers were briefed on the latest developments, discussed ongoing safety issues and the actions needed to mitigate the impacts of the wildfires.
In a readout following the meeting, Trudeau and ministers stressed the importance of residents following evacuation orders and the advice of first responders on the ground. The prime minister also continued his outreach to local and territorial political leaders.
Following the meeting, Sajjan issued a statement seeking to reassure Canadians that "all orders of government are working together to deliver the required help."
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are providing personnel and resources to assist and enable firefighting efforts, airlifting evacuees and essential equipment, and helping with evacuation and logistics across the West Coast.
Craig Yeo, an evacuee from Yellowknife, territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, packs up his tent under a rainbow at a free campsite provided by the community in High Level, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
So far, that has included reconnaissance near Fort Smith and Hay River, building firebreaks in and around Yellowknife and Dettah, and Canadian Rangers processing evacuees at the Yellowknife airport.
The Government Operations Centre is leading national efforts to co-ordinate federal resources from across departments, including Public Services and Procurement Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.
Trudeau's itinerary indicated he would be visiting an wildfire evacuation centre in Edmonton Friday evening, while Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was expected to visit an emergency response centre in Peace Country, Alta., to meet with volunteers and Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees.
With files from CTV National News Alberta Bureau Chief Bill Fortier, Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press
For more information about evacuation orders, visit the territory's website.
