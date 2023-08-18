'We're definitely scared, but you take it in stride': Yellowknife residents face evacuation
Bradley Dawley’s week has unfolded in ways he could’ve never imagined.
The Yellowknife resident and his fiancée were prepared to tie the knot on Saturday at a ceremony with 130 guests, but after an evacuation order was called in the city of 20,000 residents due to the threat of nearby wildfires, their plans started to come undone one by one.
Thinking on their feet and still planning to evacuate by Friday morning, Dawley and his fiancée decided the best course of action would be to get married sooner — since both their parents had made the journey to the territorial capital for the occasion and their photographer was still in town — and to evacuate by Friday morning.
The two said their vows in front of a small crowd Thursday afternoon as a cloud of smoke hung over them and firefighters ran in their vicinity, working to limit the devastation in the community.
Dawley said they kept the ceremony intimate so as not to put anybody else in danger, but he still felt “conflicted” about the entire situation.
“Instead of 130 people, it ended up being just nine of us,” he told CTVNews.ca. in an interview Thursday, an hour after the wedding ceremony wrapped up.
“It's been really strange.”
Residents all throughout Yellowknife were scrambling on Thursday to fireproof their properties, pack their belongings and prepare for the unknown in the days and weeks ahead due to the phased evacuation order that was triggered the night before by wildfires spreading in the region. As of Thursday, there were 236 active wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which had burned an area of approximately 21,262 kilometres.
The newlyweds had their truck packed with some paintings, cans of maple syrup and their passports, ready for their drive from Yellowknife to cross into Alberta on Friday, when their parents would be taking chartered flights to Alberta as well.
“We're definitely scared, but you take it in stride,” Dawley said.
“We're looking at the sky and it's a nice, bright blue day outside, but we know that there is a threat impeding us right now.”
Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski
Tony Brushett, who runs the Salvation Army in the Northwest Territories, said his organization was working to get “extremely vulnerable” residents with physical health, mental health and addictions issues out of the community as soon as possible.
In total, he said roughly 100 clients of the charitable organization were ready to be flown to three different parts of Alberta — Fort McMurray, Edmonton and Calgary.
Brushett, his wife and their son plan to drive to Calgary from Highway 3 — the only way out of Yellowknife by car at the moment — either Thursday evening or Friday morning.
“I don't feel like (the fire is) gonna come and engulf the city, but I understand nobody can take chances,” he told CTVNews.ca over the phone Thursday as he loaded his car for the journey.
“We'll just drive a couple of days away and stay close by and be ready to come back when they give us the all clear.”
Brushett said the mood in Yellowknife has been “all over the place” during this wildfire season, which has forced the evacuations of several communities in the Northwest Territories.
At one point on Thursday, he said he saw people out shopping, dining at restaurants and at the post office like “nothing was going on,” but an hour or so later, when the wind caused smoke to drift back into the community, “the anxiety levels of a lot of people” went back up again.
“And if you were to walk down the streets here, most days now remind me of the COVID days; everybody's masked,” Brushett added.
Kyle Thomas, who owns a micro-bakery and farm store in Yellowknife with his wife that was forced to shut down on Thursday, was trying his best to exude calm.
The couple was planning to stick it out in Yellowknife for as long as they could because they were concerned about leaving their farm animals, bees and produce behind, Thomas said.
Vehicles line-up for fuel at Fort Providence, N.W.T., on the only road south from Yellowknife, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
“If we leave for an extended period of time and there is no rain or what have you, then that is a loss to us and that's something that we don't want to grapple with, even at this time,” he said.
In the meantime, Thomas said he was counting on the efforts of firefighters and military personnel who were called into the Northwest Territories to keep fires to a minimum, along with the additional fireproofing of his farm that he planned to do with his newly married friend Dawley, who runs a contracting business.
“Running any restaurant or food production farm has very tight margins as it is. We're definitely not the only ones in town who are going to roll those dice to see how it goes, so we're just going to hope that it's not for a long time,” he added.
Dr. Courtney Howard, an emergency room doctor who is from Yellowknife, said she was trying her best not to “doomscroll,” or spend an excessive amount of time reading negative news online about what was happening in her hometown, on Thursday.
Howard, who was the lead author of a 2021 study that found that extended exposure to wildfire smoke is associated with an increased number of ER visits for asthma and primary care visits for pneumonia and coughing, said she’s concerned for the wellbeing of everyone impacted.
“They've been living in that for weeks now (in the Northwest Territories),” Howard, who was in Ottawa for a conference, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Thursday.
“So that means that they have been cooped up in their houses, irritable, unable to go outside and exercise and connect with the land the way they usually would and also tracking these wildfires that have been coming steadily closer, so that feeling of impending doom and uncertainty and what should I do has been really, really difficult.”
Howard said she’s been keeping regular contact with her sister, who has been living in her house in Yellowknife for the past year while she was completing a master’s degree in England, and guiding her through the evacuation order and ongoing wildfire season.
“We've been in constant communication with her about what she should do and how she should go about FireSmarting our house,” Howard said.
Fortunately, she said her sister had a flight to Penticton, B.C., previously booked for Thursday, so she was able to get out safely. Still, Howard is wondering how long she and the rest of her community will have to wait until they can return home.
“We're all just now sending energy and best wishes to everybody who is having to drive out through the long stretches of highway and in an uncertain fire situation and extending positivity and helpful weather patterns their way.”
Several crowdfunding campaigns have been set up to support those impacted by the wildfires in the Northwest Territories including the United Way’s NWT Emergency Response campaign.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're definitely scared, but you take it in stride': Yellowknife residents face evacuation
Residents all throughout Yellowknife were scrambling on Thursday to fireproof their properties, pack their belongings and prepare for the unknown in the days and weeks ahead due to the phased evacuation order that was triggered the night before by wildfires spreading in the region.
More communities ordered to evacuate Yellowknife, wildfires expected to reach city in days
Another two communities in Yellowknife, N.W.T. were ordered by officials Thursday to evacuate as wildfires near the city's borders.
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
Canada
-
More communities ordered to evacuate Yellowknife, wildfires expected to reach city in days
Another two communities in Yellowknife, N.W.T. were ordered by officials Thursday to evacuate as wildfires near the city's borders.
-
'Like a volcanic eruption': B.C. wildfire triggers massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud
Smoke emanating from a wildfire in B.C.'s Southern Interior erupted into a massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud this week – and the explosive phenomenon was captured on video.
-
'We're definitely scared, but you take it in stride': Yellowknife residents face evacuation
Residents all throughout Yellowknife were scrambling on Thursday to fireproof their properties, pack their belongings and prepare for the unknown in the days and weeks ahead due to the phased evacuation order that was triggered the night before by wildfires spreading in the region.
-
B.C. could be facing worst 48 hours of the 2023 wildfire season, officials warn
A combination of extreme drought conditions, gusting winds and incoming lightning storms could bring about the worst 24 to 48 hours of British Columbia's 2023 wildfire season, officials warned Thursday.
-
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
World
-
District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols
A district attorney in Tennessee said Thursday that his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
-
Brazilian hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into the voting system ahead of 2022 vote
A Brazilian hacker claimed at a congressional hearing Thursday that then-President Jair Bolsonaro wanted him to hack into the country's electronic voting system to expose its alleged weaknesses ahead of the 2022 presidential election.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
-
Sweden raises its terror threat level to high for fear of attacks following recent Qur'an burnings
Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level on Thursday after a string of public desecrations of the Qur'an sparked angry demonstrations across Muslim countries and threats from militant groups.
-
Russia opens a criminal investigation into a leader of a prominent election watchdog
The Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into one of the leaders of a prominent independent election monitoring group, his lawyer said Thursday.
-
Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire
The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned abruptly Thursday, a day after saying he had no regret about not using sirens to warn residents of wildfires that devastated the seaside community of Lahaina and killed at least 111 people.
Politics
-
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
-
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
-
Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
Health
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
-
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft to shut Xbox 360's online store next year
Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.
-
LinkedIn launches government ID-based verification in Canada to build trust
Canadian LinkedIn users wanting to ensure the public that they're the real deal now have another method of verifying their online/digital identity: government identification.
-
'A real stroke of genius.' How Apple's iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late '90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood strikes may put spotlight on local talent at TIFF: filmmakers, programmers
Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry.
-
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
-
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
Business
-
U.S. to impose tariffs on tin mill steel from Canada, China, Germany
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties on tin-plated steel imports from Canada, Germany and China, sparing five other countries in a decision that drew some relief from food can manufacturers that had feared higher tariffs.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Supreme Court to hear appeal from airlines on air passenger rights compensation
The Supreme Court of Canada agreed on Thursday to hear an appeal from a group of airlines looking to quash rules that boost compensation to passengers for delayed flights or damaged luggage.
Lifestyle
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
-
This U.S. woman got stranded in Costa Rica, so she opened a luxury hotel
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
Sports
-
Cavan Biggio 'made a couple of adjustments' to get results at the plate for Blue Jays
Conversations with Victor Martinez and Hunter Mense have changed Cavan Biggio's thought process at the plate.
-
Australia captain Sam Kerr calls for better funding after historic World Cup performance
Australia may have had its dream of Women’s World Cup glory end on Wednesday following a 3-1 defeat to England, but that did not stop captain Sam Kerr from calling for more soccer funding in the country as it looks to take advantage of the boom in interest in the sport following the tournament.
-
U.S. women’s head coach Vlatko Andonovski steps down after team’s World Cup elimination
Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down from his position as head coach of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT), the US Soccer Federation announced Thursday.
Autos
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.