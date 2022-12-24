Nine times Norad tracked something that wasn't Santa
Just after 9 p.m. last Christmas Eve, Public Safety Canada alerted emergency stakeholders about something detected near the North Pole.
Obtained through an access to information request, the Dec. 24, 2021, notification from Canada's Government Operations Centre describes the North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) "tracking an unidentified flying object, nine reindeer and a man in a red suit flying around the world." A Royal Canadian Air Force squadron, it continued, was "prepared to detect, identify, greet and escort the aircraft once it enters Canadian airspace." Ho, ho, ho – the annual Norad Tracks Santa program had begun.
Norad has been tasked with protecting the U.S. and Canada since 1958. Headquartered in Colorado and with installations across both countries, the binational defence group aims to track everything that flies in and around American and Canadian airspace via a network of satellites and radars, with fighter jets ready to intercept potential threats like long-range Russian bombers.
While the over six-decade-old Norad Tracks Santa holiday tradition is perhaps Norad's most visible operation, Canadian and U.S. military personnel work 24/7 year-round to keep North America safe. Based declassified documents and public records, here are nine times in the 2000s that Norad tracked something that wasn't Santa.
HOVERING LIGHT
Not long before Christmas, on the night of Dec. 23, 2018, a woman onshore in Yarmouth, N.S., and a fisherman out at sea in the Bay of Fundy both contacted a search and rescue centre in Halifax to report a light hovering above the Atlantic Ocean.
According to documents obtained through an access to information request, members of a Norad-affiliated Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) squadron in North Bay, Ont., reviewed Norad radar data "and observed three primary radar hits" that closely corresponded to the approximately 45-minute-long sighting. Few details were given about the light, other than that it was "yellow, steady and hovering."
"This is an area that has good low level radar coverage, so there is no explanation of why there were only three points all at exactly 12,800 ft with no points leading up to or continuing on at any other altitudes,” an RCAF report on the incident notes. "Suspect that these may have been independent radar hits on weather and not an actual airborne object."
Whatever it was, with "no evidence of anyone in danger," authorities declined to further investigate the calls.
Once classified secret, a heavily-redacted air force logbook that descries the case features the words "Santa is [airborne]" with an emoticon smile at 09:27 Zulu on Dec. 24, marking Christmas Eve on the other side of the world and the launch of the annual Norad Tracks Santa program.
Not far along the coast from Yarmouth, the fishing village of Shag Harbour, N.S., is the famous site of an October 1967 mass sighting of a glowing unidentified flying object that disappeared into the ocean.
UNKNOWN TRACKS
While the Pentagon and NASA study what they call "unidentified aerial phenomena," or UAP, the Canadian military routinely states that it does "not typically investigate sightings of unknown or unexplained phenomena outside the context of investigating credible threats, potential threats, or potential distress in the case of search and rescue." A recent CTVNews.ca investigation revealed at least four incidents have met that criteria since 2016, including three involving Norad.
On both Nov. 21, 2018, and Sept. 21, 2020, Canadian CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled to investigate unknown radar tracks detected by Norad near Canada's northern approaches. In each case, the jets saw nothing and the radar tracks were ultimately deemed "spurious" data.
In a third, Norad scrambled fighter jets on Dec. 22, 2016, after an American Airlines flight reported taking "evasive action" when an "unknown aircraft" appeared "off his left side." Norad picked up "a single radar hit" behind the American Airlines flight, which "reported seeing an aircraft with a rotating white light." The CF-18s, however, eventually returned home to Quebec without finding it.
According to a report in a public aviation incident database, on Nov. 27, 2002, Norad radar also tracked "a large tubular object between [37,000] and [47,000 feet] in the area of Chicago which was moving toward the Thunder Bay area" in northwestern Ontario. Aircraft in the vicinity were asked to report visual contact. Despite three access to information requests, no other details have emerged.
DERELICT OBJECT
Sometimes how a radar track is moving provides enough detail for Norad to determine it isn't a threat. Not long before midnight on Feb. 11, 2019, Norad detected something over northern Canada that was "following" the jet stream. The object travelled at speeds "consistent with the upper level winds" and at altitudes of 20,000 to 27,000 feet, leading Norad personnel in Canada to conclude that it was a "derelict object," likely a "potential balloon." Civilian aircraft were notified of "the potential hazard to aviation" and no further action was taken.
RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT
On Oct. 17, a pair of U.S. Air Force fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near North America. According to a Norad press release, the American F-16 fighter jets were scrambled after the nuclear-capable Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers were detected flying near Alaska in international airspace.
Norad press releases describe more than a half-dozen incidents like these since 2020 alone. On Jan. 31, 2020, for example, Norad identified two nuclear-capable supersonic Russian Tu-160 Blackjack bombers entering what's known as the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone: an area outside Canadian airspace that's monitored for incoming threats. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and no further actions were taken.
The last time Russian planes are known to have entered the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone was on Sept. 11, 2022, when Norad detected two Russian maritime patrol aircraft.
NORAD'S FUTURE
Established to protect North America against Soviet missiles and bombers, nearly 65 years later Norad's mission has come full circle amid heightened tensions with Russia.
During a Canadian Senate defence committee meeting in November, Norad's Canadian deputy commander warned that Russia had resumed bomber and submarine patrols near North America following a reduction after the Feb. 24 illegal invasion of Ukraine.
There have been growing calls for Norad to upgrade and modernize its ageing systems in order to defend North America against new and emerging threats, like advanced cruise missiles and Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which are designed to evade our Cold War defences while travelling more than five times the speed of sound.
In June, Canada announced it will invest $4.9 billion over six years in Norad and continental defence, primarily to replace the 1980s-era North Warning System: a chain of 52 radar stations that stretches 4,800 kilometres from Alaska to Labrador to act as "trip wire" for the continent’s northern approaches. With no firm timeline for its replacement, defence officials say North America will have to rely on "deterrence by punishment" until new technologies are deployed.
NORAD TRACKS SANTA
According to Norad, it all began by accident in 1955 due to a phone number typo in a local newspaper ad. When a child dialed it in the hopes of speaking with Santa, they actually got the on-duty commander of what was then known as the Continental Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs.
Quick to realize the mistake, U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup assured the child that they were speaking to Santa himself. Calls kept coming in, and Shoup assigned an officer to answer them, creating a tradition that continued when Norad was formed by the U.S. and Canada in 1958.
Today, Norad says it reports Santa's location to millions of children and families across 200 countries worldwide, with volunteers typically answering more than 130,000 calls from the Norad Tracks Santa hotline. On Christmas, you can now follow the action on the Norad Tracks Santa website.
Obtained through multiple access to information requests, these documents outline times Norad tracked something that wasn't Santa.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Ukrainians who fled war set to mark first Christmas in Canada, far from loved ones
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian newcomers marking their first Christmas in Canada while worrying about the loved ones they had to leave behind.
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Toronto digging out from winter storm as Environment Canada warns of frigid temperatures, blowing snow
Environment Canada is warning that frigid temperatures and blowing snow will persist across the GTA and Ontario through Saturday as a winter storm system continues to move across the region.
-
'Mom did a fantastic job': Ontario Rottweiler gives birth to 15 puppies
An Ontario Rottweiler recently gave birth to more than a dozen puppies and her owner believes the size of the litter may be an unofficial Canadian record.
Ottawa
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm
Ottawa and the surrounding region are digging out from a major winter storm that battered the region Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, ice pellets, snow and a flash freeze.
-
State of Emergency declared in Lennox and Addington County as storm shuts down travel
The County of Lennox and Addington, Greater Napanee, Loyalist and Stone Mills Townships have declared a local state of emergency because of the winter storm that continues to batter the region.
Barrie
-
Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place.
-
Travel is not advised amid winter storm and blizzard warnings
Environment Canada says, "travel will become dangerous and is not advised," adding visibility on the roads may be "suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."
-
OPP close roads as winter storm hammers the region
Several roads are closed due to collisions and deteriorating weather conditions. Here are the latest road closures across the region.
Kitchener
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Ontario reporting more Strep A in children and youth so far this year
Ontario is reporting 24 cases of Strep A in children and teenagers under the age of 18, which health officials say is higher than the number of cases during the same time period for the last four years.
London
-
Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
City of London continues cleanup following Friday snowstorm
The winds outside are howling and snow is blowing around, but the City of London is still hard at work clearing the roads early Saturday morning following the first major snowstorm of the season.
-
GoFundMe set up for family of teenager lost in fatal Middlesex Centre crash
A horrific crash in Middlesex Centre on Thursday claimed the lives of two people and sent three others to hospital. On Friday, a GoFundMe account was launched to support the family of 17-year-old Aleah Van Erp, who lost her life in the crash.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded. All municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed Saturday.
-
Section of Highway 401 closed, up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes: OPP
Winter travel woes are getting worse as the region continues getting battered by a winter storm ahead of the holiday weekend, with OPP making the call to close a large portion of Highway 401 between London and Chatham-Kent due to multiple crashes.
-
Snowplows pulled in Chatham-Kent due to Significant Weather Event
As of noon on Friday, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared a Significant Weather Event.
Montreal
-
Many Quebecers will spend Christmas without electricity because of the storm
Many Quebecers are likely to spend Christmas without power as a major winter storm hits Quebec and Ontario, causing numerous power outages, road closures, multiple vehicle collisions and airport delays and cancellations.
-
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
-
A woman has died in a triplex fire west of Quebec City
A woman has lost her life in a fire that broke out in a triplex in Saint-Basile, in the Portneuf MRC, near Quebec City. The flames started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the apartment building located on Rang Sainte-Angélique, in an area that was affected by a power outage.
Atlantic
-
Rise in retail thefts fueled by inflation: experts
With the cost of living on the rise, retailers are reporting an increase in thefts and aggressive behaviour from customers.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Cancelled flights leave passengers unable to reach their destination in time for Christmas
Winter storms to the east and west are causing chaos for Christmas travelers.
-
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets.
-
'We're not going anywhere': $50 million loan from province to help New Flyer with supply chain issues
One of Manitoba's largest employers is getting some help from the provincial government in the form of a $50 million commercial loan to help keep the company running while it deals with supply chain and inflation issues.
Calgary
-
Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks
Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
-
Special weather statement warning of freezing rain issued for Brooks, Vulcan area
A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada Saturday warning that a warm front might bring freezing rain to the region in the afternoon.
-
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Edmonton
-
Canucks third period push fuels 5-2 win over Oilers
Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
-
Policy shift restricts most city employees from using naloxone during work hours
Edmonton's transit union president and a safety consultant are criticizing a new city policy restricting employees from administering naloxone.
-
Police seek 3 men involved in armed Beaumont home invasion
RCMP are seeking the public's help in solving an armed Beaumont home invasion where the robbers used a stolen vehicle that was later torched.
Vancouver
-
In-person Christmas feast returns for Vancouver's most needy after pandemic halt
The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Snow, freezing rain wreak transportation havoc in the Fraser Valley
Driving conditions in the Fraser Valley are treacherous. So treacherous, in fact, that some people hoping to make it to other parts of the province for Christmas opted to turn around Friday.
-
Nearly half of B.C.'s Lower Mainland ambulances were out of service Thursday night, union says
Nearly half of all ambulance vehicles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland were out of service Thursday night due to staff shortages, according to the paramedics' union.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
-
Whistleblower group criticizes federal review of wrongdoing disclosure regime
An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Health
-
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
-
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
-
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
-
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
-
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
Business
-
TC Energy: U.S. regulators approve reopening of Kansas pipeline
The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred.
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Lifestyle
-
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
-
Good riddance: Most Canadians feel 2022 was worse than 2021, poll suggests
Many Canadians will be saying 'good riddance' to 2022 as it draws to a close, a new poll suggests, with more people comparing it unfavourably to 2021 than saying it was a better year.
-
Almost 200 pizzas arrived at warming centres across Vancouver this week. Here's what happened.
Warming centres are the last stitch in Vancouver's social safety net, with most providing little more than basic refuge from the freezing temperatures outside. On Wednesday night, there was pizza.
Sports
-
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
-
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
-
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.