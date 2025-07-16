ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

Costco-turned-clinic almost ready to open in St. John’s

By Garrett Barry

Published

The trend of putting medical services in retail spaces is coming to St. John’s, N.L., with a former Costco being remade to ease congestion at nearby hospitals.


















