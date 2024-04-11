New report slams RCMP treatment of homeless Indigenous women in Northwest Territories

Most Canadians think the federal government is overspending, survey finds
Homeless Indigenous women in the North do not feel well-protected by the RCMP and instead face violence and discrimination by police, a new report from the Yellowknife Women's Society has found.
The organization held two sessions with women last October, and every single participant said she either experienced abuse by an RCMP officer or knew an Indigenous person who had.
"More than once, women in our circles shared stories of being roughed up by the police and being explicitly told some version of, 'I can do what I want to you — no one will believe you,'" the report says.
"Women also told us about calling for help and having the RCMP focus on 'the wrong thing' — asking women aggressive questions, spending time on administrative checkboxes despite urgency, or even arresting women who had sought their assistance."
In general, women who participated in the research said they felt their concerns weren't taken as seriously or credibly as those of non-Indigenous people.
"You know, they're there when you don't need them. And when you need them, they're nowhere around," one participant said.
Renee Sanderson, the executive director of the Yellowknife Women's Society, said these experiences along with a broad distrust of the RCMP have real-world consequences.
"So many unhoused Indigenous women don't ask for help from police, because they fear getting ignored, or roughed up, or worse," she said.
"Who can they call on, if they feel unsafe with the people meant to protect them?"
The report makes 24 recommendations to improve those relationships and the safety of those the national force is mandated to protect.
Sanderson, who previously worked for the RCMP, said in the report that the things she saw and interactions she bore witness to while employed with the force were "heart-wrenching."
"I soon realized that you have two choices: you either become a part of this tight-knit group and look the other way when injustices happen, or speak out about it and be ostracized," she wrote.
The report describes the RCMP as a force that is "left to police itself" due to current practices and a lack of resources for the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission.
"Nearly all individual cases of officer misconduct are referred back to the RCMP to investigate in-house."
Between 2018 and 2023, there were 63 allegations of inappropriate use of force by the division that operates in Yellowknife, the report says.
All of them were found to be unsubstantiated.
"The Indigenous women in our sharing circles were clear: despite the hundreds if not thousands of recommendations from all orders of government across the country, the relationship between unhoused Indigenous women in Yellowknife and the RCMP is not working."
The force's predecessor, the North West Mounted Police, became one of the earliest non-Indigenous arrivals in the region in 1873, mandated to impose "law and order" and assert Canadian sovereignty. It was amalgamated into the broader RCMP in 1920.
Many still see police as executors of colonialism, the women's society found.
The finding echoes the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which noted that for many Indigenous children, their first encounter with the justice system came when an RCMP officer took them to residential school.
Research participants said many RCMP officers in their communities demonstrate a lack of understanding of Indigenous Peoples, their cultures or their history with the force.
Indigenous Peoples account for around 90 per cent of the homeless population in the city, despite representing about a quarter of Yellowknife's population.
Of that group, more than 60 per cent had at least one parent attend a residential school, and more than one-third reported living in foster care or group homes during their youth.
Better social services would go a long way, the report says.
The society recommends increasing the number of shelter spaces and the capacity of mobile crisis response teams to help limit the interactions between police and homeless Indigenous women.
"Despite having one of the highest rates of substance use and addictions in Canada, there are no residential mental wellness and addictions treatment facilities in the Northwest Territories," the report notes, recommending that one be established.
The report also calls for the RCMP to undertake better training, more ambitions community integration and a comprehensive review of policing in the territory in order to identify local policing needs and address the under-protection and over-policing of Indigenous women and other vulnerable groups.
"This is not the first report calling for the RCMP to change," the report notes.
"The failure of the government of Canada and the national RCMP leadership to enact these recommendations are a driver of the broken relationship between the RCMP and unhoused Indigenous women."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Canada's federal government has used artificial intelligence in nearly 300 projects and initiatives, new research has found — including to help predict the outcome of tax cases, sort temporary visa applications and promote diversity in hiring.
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
The Air Force is betting a large part of its future air warfare on a fleet more than 1,000 autonomously operated drones, and later this spring its top civilian leader plans to climb into an artificial intelligence-operated warplane and let it take him airborne.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Renee Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones in an upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Unifor says it has filed two applications to represent Vancouver-area Amazon workers with the B.C. Labour Relations Board.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
For a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.
A museum in Australia is being forced to allow men into art exhibit originally conceived for women only, after a tribunal ruled it 'discriminatory,' following a complaint by a disgruntled man who was denied entry.
Inflation may be driving up the food cost around the country, but patrons generally won't see those increases at Augusta National
Cam Thomas had 23 points, Dennis Schroder scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-102 on Wednesday night.
Toronto relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson had bags packed by their locker-room stalls at Rogers Centre on Wednesday ahead of a trip to Buffalo to continue building up for a return from the injured list.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
