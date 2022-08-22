New generation of farmers face rising costs of land, climate change

In this photo taken using a drone, a farmer is seen leaving a field with a load of hay bales, Thursday, August 18, 2022 near Moose Creek, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld In this photo taken using a drone, a farmer is seen leaving a field with a load of hay bales, Thursday, August 18, 2022 near Moose Creek, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social