New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging

Traffic on Highway 401 in Toronto passes under a COVID-19 sign on Monday April 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Traffic on Highway 401 in Toronto passes under a COVID-19 sign on Monday April 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.

W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada

The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.

Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) falls to the turf after he gets tripped up against Belgium during second half group F World Cup soccer action at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday, November 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette 

  • StatCan data shows 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend

    New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.

    The offices of the English Montreal School Board are seen Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan RemiorzThe offices of the English Montreal School Board are seen Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz

  • Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night. Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.

  • Don't forget: The Quebec winter tire deadline is tomorrow

    If your car still has its summer tires on, it's your last chance to change them: Quebec's winter tire deadline starts on Thursday. Winter tires are mandatory across the province from Dec. 1 to March 15. Failure to comply could result in a $200 to $300 fine.

  • National Bank reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

    National Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell four per cent compared with a year ago. The increased payment came as National Bank said it earned $738 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $769 million or $2.17 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $2.33 billion, up from $2.21 billion a year earlier.

