New census data offers snapshot of Canada's transgender population for first time
Census data released Wednesday offers an unprecedented snapshot of Canada's transgender population, showing 0.33 per cent of residents identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.
The data collected during last year's national household survey shows about 100,815 people are transgender or non-binary, including 31,555 who are transgender women, 27,905 who are transgender men and 41,355 who are non-binary.
It's the first time Statistics Canada has differentiated between "sex at birth" and "gender" in the census, a change advocates say will offer crucial insight into a marginalized population and the systemic barriers it faces.
Fae Johnstone, a transgender advocate, said population-level data backing up trans people's lived experience has thus far been slim, so this new information is important both symbolically and practically.
"It says something when our government is recognizing the existence of trans folks who have historically been kept out of these conversations and uncounted," Johnstone said. "But it also is useful to us to better understand how we can focus interventions and address health inequities experienced by trans folks across this country."
While previous censuses asked only about sex, the 2021 edition asked about both "sex at birth," which it said is "determined by a person's biological characteristics," and "gender," which it said could differ from what's indicated on legal documents.
Under "gender," respondents were able to choose either male or female, or write in a third option.
Government demographers said they will use "sex at birth" to compare to historical data on sex.
In some cases, Statistics Canada said, it will be necessary to narrow gender down into two categories "to protect the confidentiality of responses provided." Those categories will be "men+" and "women+", and each will encompass some people who are non-binary.
The inclusion of transgender people in the census is part of a broader move by the Liberal government to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
In 2017, the government added gender identity and expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act, and amended the Criminal Code to include those same groups in the list of "identifiable groups" that could be targets of genocides and hate crimes.
The following year, the federal budget noted Statistics Canada's efforts to reflect gender diversity in the census and allocated funds to the agency to create a new Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics.
Its mandate, Statistics Canada said, is to develop "a Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) data hub to support evidence-based policy development and decision making, both within the federal government and beyond."
Johnstone said this government has been good in some ways on LGBTQ issues, but it hasn't been perfect.
"I think my biggest critique of this government on LGBTQ issues is that they put all of their words in the right place, they say all of the right words. But it's the delivery, the implementation that I really want to see happen," she said.
For example, the government's recent announcement of $100 million toward its federal LGBTQ2 action plan was historic, Johnstone said, but it came late and the amount is still disproportionately low.
"Holding all of that as true, I still think that this says something about our current government in the best of ways, that we're recognizing trans people exist and that trans people need to be captured," she said.
Gemma Hickey, a transmasculine non-binary author and activist, said it's "about time."
"As an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights for over 20 years, I've been a part of and witnessed many changes. But these types of changes, especially when it comes to the census, are long overdue."
Nearly five years ago, Hickey became one of the first Canadians to receive a gender-neutral birth certificate.
Hickey said they hope the census will spark a broader conversation by acknowledging that the sex a person was assigned at birth is not necessarily the same as gender.
"That visibility -- that recognition -- is very important for people, because we are here. We have been here as long as you've been here," they said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
The latest census data from 2021 shows Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are among the fastest growing age groups in the country. It's another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for Canada's elders.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
NEW | Canada sanctions more than 200 Russians in eastern Ukraine where war escalates
Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 200 people who are loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Global Affairs Canada says the new measures target 11 senior officials and 192 other members of the People's Councils of the self-proclaimed
European nations accuse Russia of natural gas 'blackmail'
Polish and Bulgarian leaders accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries after Russia's state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations Wednesday.
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Windsor couple 'devastated' after neighbour files bird feeding complaint with city
A Windsor couple is upset after having to remove five bird feeders from their front yard or face penalty.
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
Singapore executes disabled Malaysian convicted in drug case
Singapore on Wednesday executed a Malaysian man convicted of drug smuggling after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him on grounds he was mentally disabled.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals put their rebuilding to the test after 2018 election drubbing
Four years ago the Ontario Liberals held a majority government and today they are not-so-affectionately dubbed "the minivan party," holding so few seats that they could carpool to a caucus meeting.
-
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
-
Two arrests, 86 charges laid in Little Italy firearm investigation
Two men have been arrested and face 86 charges tied to an investigation that recovered four firearms in Little Italy over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police chief to address council on biker convoy preparations
Ottawa's interim police chief will address city council this morning as the city braces for another protest convoy this weekend.
-
SPRING SNOW
SPRING SNOW | Late spring snowfall hits Ottawa region
A late April snowfall is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa.
-
'Rolling Thunder' organizer pledges peaceful demonstration but won't speak to controversial guest
The organizer of the coming 'Rolling Thunder' bike convoy to Ottawa is promising a peaceful event this weekend, but he distanced himself from a controversial guest speaker.
Barrie
-
New report shines light on increasing pressures facing Lake Simcoe
A year after the release of the Lake Simcoe Under Pressure report, a new report is shedding light on the increasing pressures facing Lake Simcoe.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Chance of snow expected in parts of Simcoe Muskoka
Parts of Simcoe Muskoka could experience snowfall on Wednesday.
-
New building in Keswick, Ont. to house nearly 200 long-term care beds
Keswick, Ont. is getting 192 new long-term care beds, a recent announcement made by the provincial government.
Kitchener
-
Here's the latest on changing child care costs in Waterloo region
Local parents say they’re looking forward to the lower child care costs promised by the federal and provincial governments in March. But local child care operators are still waiting to hear more details on how the program will roll out.
-
Big home playoff games for Rangers and Storm
The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm were both at home Tuesday night playing important playoff games.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
London
-
Contract ratified at THK in Tillsonburg
The strike is over at THK Rhythm Automotive in Tillsonburg.
-
Driver identified in fatal vehicle collision in Elgin County
OPP have identified the person who died following a fatal vehicle collision in Elgin County last Sunday.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old
A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.
Windsor
-
Human remains found in Kingsville: OPP
Essex County OPP say an excavation crew has found human remains in Kingsville.
-
One person displaced after fire on Sandwich Street
Windsor fire officials say a fire on Sandwich Street caused $200,000 in damage.
-
Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Montreal
-
Dogs on leashes to be allowed on Montreal's Metro by end of the year
Montreal City Council has voted unanimously to allow leashed dogs onto the Metro by the end of 2022.
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
Montreal and Laval daycares threaten strike day in early May
Some public daycares in Montreal and Laval could see a strike day on May 3, unless last-minute negotiations manage to resolve ongoing issues by then.
Atlantic
-
'More than disappointing': Sister of N.S. shooting victim calls for federal police gear law
Tammy Oliver-McCurdie’s sister, brother-in law, and niece were all killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting two years ago. Now she is giving criticism to Ottawa for not doing enough to keep police gear out of public hands.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 mask mandate May 6; two new deaths reported
Prince Edward Island is ending its mandate to wear masks in indoor public places on May 6.
Winnipeg
-
Note found in accused’s fridge contained PINs to Eduardo Balaquit’s bank cards, jury hears
A Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench jury the expert testimony of a forensic identification officer in the ongoing Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial.
-
Potholes uncover remnants of Winnipeg's streetcar system
It's pothole season in Winnipeg, but some potholes have gone so deep they've uncovered an interesting bit of Winnipeg's history.
-
Concerns of another Colorado low loom over southern Manitoba
Much of southern Manitoba is dealing with overland flooding and high water warnings. The province says the Red River continues to rise, a situation only made worse by last weekend’s storm.
Calgary
-
Northwest CTrain station closed to passengers, trail of blood extends to AUArts
One man is in hospital with injuries to his neck following an early morning incident near the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee CTrain station.
-
'One of a kind and irreplaceable': Friends identify pilot killed in crash west of Calgary
Friends of a 45-year-old aviation enthusiast have identified him as the pilot killed in a crash west of Calgary on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
The latest census data from 2021 shows Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are among the fastest growing age groups in the country. It's another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for Canada's elders.
Edmonton
-
'End the crisis': Alberta prosecutors hope for resolution of concerns in latest talks
A group representing Alberta prosecutors is to meet with the government Wednesday to try to resolve concerns that have Crown lawyers considering job action.
-
Garth Brooks to play Commonwealth Stadium for first time
Garth Brooks is returning to Alberta’s capital city after five years with a performance at Commonwealth Stadium.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, wet and windy
We'll be dealing with lighter rain, possibly mixed with some wet snow through this morning.
Vancouver
-
$10,000 in tanning supplies, supplements, clothing stolen from B.C. gym: RCMP
B.C. Mounties say a set of tracks left in the snow led them to three suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in goods from a local gym.
-
B.C. film, television workers issue strike notice
A union representing workers in B.C.’s film and television industry has issued 72-hour strike notice, the latest development in a lengthy labour negotiation.
-
Modelling group stymied by B.C. data issues as experts warn of COVID-19 hospital crunch
As a growing number of British Columbians are hospitalized with COVID-19, the stream of pandemic data from the government has dried up to the point that some of the most trusted analysts in the province say they'll need to largely give up their work.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | Canada sanctions more than 200 Russians in eastern Ukraine where war escalates
Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 200 people who are loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Global Affairs Canada says the new measures target 11 senior officials and 192 other members of the People's Councils of the self-proclaimed
-
Justice minister invokes cabinet secrecy around use of Emergencies Act
Justice Minister David Lametti repeatedly invoked cabinet confidentiality in his appearance before a special committee tasked with investigating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
The latest census data from 2021 shows Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are among the fastest growing age groups in the country. It's another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for Canada's elders.
Health
-
Medical mystery: What parents need to know about severe cases of hepatitis
Doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of severe cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, in children.
-
U.S. task force's updated guidelines do not recommend daily aspirin for heart health for most adults
After years of recommending regular aspirin to prevent heart attack and stroke, scientists now see little benefit for most healthy people, and say it may contribute to a risk of bleeding in your stomach or brain that goes up as you get older.
-
U.S. FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has expanded approval of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending US$44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for 'free speech.' There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well.
Entertainment
-
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach takes 16th 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach took her 16th consecutive win Tuesday night.
-
B.C. film, television workers issue strike notice
A union representing workers in B.C.’s film and television industry has issued 72-hour strike notice, the latest development in a lengthy labour negotiation.
-
Voice of Barney reflects on the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere
The dinosaur from our imagination is marking a Jurassic milestone this month, celebrating 30 years since the airing of the first episode of 'Barney & Friends.'
Business
-
What's behind Russia's natural gas cutoff?
Russia's Gazprom says it is halting natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating tensions between the Kremlin and Europe over energy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and adding new urgency to plans to reduce and then end the continent's dependence on Russia as a supplier of oil and gas.
-
Drone company halts Russia, Ukraine business to prevent product misuse
Drone company DJI Technology Co has temporarily suspended business activities in Russia and Ukraine to prevent use of its drones in combat, in a rare case of a Chinese company pulling out of Russia because of the war.
-
Wall Street rebounding at open; Visa up 8.6 per cent
Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
103-year-old B.C. man walking 103 laps around care home to fundraise for Ukraine
John Hillman, who is a veteran of the Second World War, will be walking 103 laps around his care home to celebrate 103 years on the Earth.
-
Have you recently met a long-lost family member? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who recently reconnected with long-lost family members after taking a DNA test.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
-
Wimbledon defends 'agonizing decision' to ban Russians
Two All England Club officials defended during a news conference Tuesday the "intensely tough and agonizing decision" to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Matthews scores NHL-best 59th and 60th goals of the season as Leafs down Wings 3-0
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th and 60th goals of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Autos
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.