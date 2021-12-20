Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada
More restrictions, more boosters in provinces as Omicron threat looms
COVID-19 booster shots: Will you need more than one?
Everything you need to know to book your booster dose appointment in Ontario today
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on Omicron
What needs to happen to safely reopen schools after the holidays?
Lab study suggests those who survive breakthrough COVID-19 infection may have 'super immunity'
Israel to ban travel to U.S., Canada over Omicron variant
So you did a rapid COVID-19 test and the results are positive. Now what?
A look at 5 regions hard-hit by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases