Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations are condemning members of Parliament for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa on Friday, MPs honoured 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka in the House of Commons.
Hunka was invited by Speaker Anthony Rota, who introduced him as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.
That division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.
Advocacy group Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a statement today saying it's deeply disturbed that Hunka was invited and says an apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor.
They and other groups are also calling for an explanation for why the invite was extended in the first place.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis
Several Jewish advocacy organizations are condemning members of Parliament for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
U.S. woman arrested after 55 dogs removed from animal rescue home, 5 dead puppies found in freezer
A Chandler woman who ran an animal rescue out of her now-condemned home has been arrested after dozens of abused dogs were discovered and five dead puppies found in a freezer, according to police.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
Toronto
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
-
Toronto man arrested for storing and sharing child pornography
A Toronto man has been arrested following allegations of accessing, storing and sharing child sexual assault material (CSAM).
Ottawa
-
Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
-
Pilot and passenger walk away from emergency crash landing at Ottawa Airport
Ottawa paramedics say no one was hurt after a small plane made an emergency landing at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.
-
Ottawa police investigating after shots fired in Overbrook
Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the Overbrook area late Saturday night.
Barrie
-
Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
-
Crash kills one, injures multiple people in Clearview Township
Police in Clearview Township are investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured multiple people, including several children.
-
Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion in Bradford
South Simcoe Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning robbery at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Kitchener
-
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
-
Boxing helping to build community for those with special needs
A concert was held in Kitchener Saturday night to raise money for an organization that’s creating a supportive community for those with special needs.
London
-
London police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
-
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Driver charged after travelling more than double the speed limit: Elgin OPP
A resident from Chatham-Kent is without a licence for the next month after police clocked them allegedly travelling 173 km/h in Elgin County earlier this week.
Windsor
-
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
'He meant a lot to me': Vigil held for man killed in Chatham, Ont. house fire
Loved ones are in mourning following the death of a Chatham man who lost his life in a house fire earlier this week.
-
Charges laid after man 'deliberately' crashes into police cruiser
Officers in Windsor, Ont. have arrested a man who stole a vehicle and used it to 'deliberately' crash into a cop car, police said.
Montreal
-
Montreal Marathon: Two runners suffer cardiorespiratory arrest at finish line
Two participants in Sunday's half-marathon in Montreal suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at the finish line, event organizers confirmed.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Freedom of the City ceremony in Halifax celebrates centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve
More than a 100 members from HMCS Scotian marched through the streets of downtown Halifax to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Naval Reserve in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
Suspect sought after First Nation shooting
Manitoba First Nations Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting incident in Long Plain First Nation last week.
-
Calgary
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
Shelter in place warning issued in Champion, Alta., over wanted man
RCMP are asking residents living in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion to shelter in place as they attempt to take a wanted man into custody.
-
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Edmonton
-
Man dies in Fort McMurray following reports of shots fired
Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Fort McMurray after a shooting was reported in the neighbourhood of Thickwood on Sunday.
-
'It's so disheartening': Five names added to memorial for victims of impaired drivers at Saturday vigil
Alberta victims of impaired drivers were remembered Saturday in Spruce Grove.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
Vancouver
-
One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP
Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.
-
'Possible child luring' under investigation in Summerland, B.C.
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're investigating a "possible child luring incident" that occurred on Wednesday.
-
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
Politics
-
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
-
Canada's international student program faced with 'integrity challenges,' senators say in push for reform
A group of Canadian senators is proposing a series of reforms to the country's international student program that include ways of protecting newcomers from fraud and abuse, as well as greater regulations and penalties for recruiters and educational institutions.
Health
-
Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot, the White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot, the White House said Saturday.
-
5M Canadians experienced a mental health disorder in 2022: StatCan
More than five million Canadians experienced some form of mental health disorder in 2022, a new Statistics Canada study has revealed.
-
Toronto woman completes race to end Alzheimer's, surpasses fundraising goal
A Toronto woman has completed 10 triathlons in 10 provinces to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research in honour of her mom and all Canadians affected by the disease.
Sci-Tech
-
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
-
Archeologists unearth the largest cemetery ever discovered in Gaza and find rare lead sarcophogi
Palestinian workers in the Gaza Strip have found dozens of ancient graves, including two sarcophagi made of lead, in a Roman-era cemetery -- a site dating back some 2,000 years that archeologists describe as the largest cemetery discovered in Gaza.
-
The threat of wildfires is rising. So are new artificial intelligence solutions to fight them
Wildfires fuelled by climate change have ravaged communities from Maui to the Mediterranean this summer, killing many people, exhausting firefighters and fuelling demand for new solutions. Enter artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Usher has a new confession: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.
-
'Spirit of MuchMusic' still alive at doc premiere with former VJs in attendance
While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive.
-
Sabato De Sarno makes much anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of stars like Julia Roberts
Sabato De Sarno wants people to fall in love with Gucci again, calling his debut collection 'Gucci Ancora,' Italian for 'Gucci Again.'
Business
-
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Lifestyle
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
Sports
-
Former Manitoba Moose forward Nicolas Kerdiles killed in Nashville motorcycle crash
Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Nashville, according to police. He was 29.
-
Canadian women's volleyball team beats Mexico but fails to clinch Olympic spot
Canada's women's volleyball team scored a 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-17) win over Mexico on Saturday, but fell short in its bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
Autos
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
-
Autoworkers still have room to expand their strike against carmakers. But they also face risks
Even after escalating its strike against Detroit automakers on Friday, the United Auto Workers union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits.
-
U.S. autoworkers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support
The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of all 38 parts-distribution centres operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states but sparing Ford from further shutdowns.