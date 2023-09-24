Canada

    • Jewish group demands apology after MPs honoured man who fought for Nazis

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance and fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Jewish groups are asking for an apology and an explanation after it emerged that Hunka's division was a voluntary unit under the command of the Nazis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance and fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Jewish groups are asking for an apology and an explanation after it emerged that Hunka's division was a voluntary unit under the command of the Nazis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
    OTTAWA -

    Several Jewish advocacy organizations are condemning members of Parliament for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

    During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa on Friday, MPs honoured 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka in the House of Commons.

    Hunka was invited by Speaker Anthony Rota, who introduced him as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

    That division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

    Advocacy group Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a statement today saying it's deeply disturbed that Hunka was invited and says an apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor.

    They and other groups are also calling for an explanation for why the invite was extended in the first place.

    MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News