Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
Canada’s sky became a brilliant mosaic of deep purples and vibrant blues and greens on Sunday night.
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), over a billion tons of "superheated magnetized gas," also known as a coronal mass ejection, erupted from the sun on Friday.
The gas travelled at over three million kilometres an hour, arriving to Earth earlier and stronger than the NOAA expected.
Canadians posted photos of the dancing lights: deep magentas in Fredericton, N.B., and light teal greens in Calgary. Even the Greater Toronto Area was able to see some northern lights action.
The next three years are expected to be prime northern lights viewing, according to this website. NASA says that the sun’s magnetic cycle "ramps up into overdrive" every 11 years, also known as the solar maximum.
"Along the way, changes in the Sun's magnetism produce a greater number of sunspots, more energy and cause solar eruptions of particles," NASA's website says.
The sun is expected to reach the solar maximum in 2025, making 2023 a good year for aurora borealis viewing.
Jamie in Sprucedale, Ont. captured this photo of greens and blues near Muskoka.
Kyle Brittain captured light green northern lights stretching across the sky in Calgary.
These purple and light greens danced across the sky northwest of London, captured by David in southern Ontario.
A timelapse by Gaurav Dharmani shows light greens moving across the sky in the Greater Toronto Area.
This photo of deep blues, purples and greens was taken by Jacob in Belnan, N.S.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday it has 'agreed to part ways' with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.
Airlines 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: Minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
Ottawa looks to allies to possibly evacuate Canadians stuck in Sudan
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is working with 'like-minded countries' to help citizens who remain in Sudan flee the country as an armed conflict there escalates.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Pharmacist ran $6.5M scheme against AstraZeneca before allegedly fleeing Canada, ruling finds
A Toronto pharmacist's license has been revoked after a disciplinary committee found he ran an 'aggressive scheme to defraud' AstraZeneca of almost $7 million before allegedly fleeing the country.
-
Nearly half of Toronto voters have not decided who to pick for next mayor: poll
A new poll suggests just under half of Toronto voters have still not made up their minds about who they will vote for in June's mayoral byelection.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Avoid the area': Reports of armed person in Oshawa prompts police warning
Reports of an armed person in Oshawa have prompted police to issue a warning for people to avoid the area.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
-
Crash on Highway 417 causes diesel spill
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided in the westbound lanes of the highway near Moodie Drive at around 10:15 a.m. The crash punctured the dump truck's diesel tank.
-
PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
Barrie
-
'Violent' vehicle theft in Barrie leads to arrest of 31-year-old suspect
Police say a 31-year-old man is in custody following a "violent" vehicle theft in Barrie.
-
Suspects wanted after man shot multiple times in Barrie
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
-
Drug charges laid after Gravenhurst, Ont. traffic stop
Two people are facing drug-related charges after an early morning traffic stop on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Several University of Guelph buildings evacuated due to 'security risk'
Three buildings on the University of Guelph campus have been ordered to evacuate.
-
Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs closed for railway crossing work
A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs is closing for one week.
-
One person sent to hospital after assault at RV park near Guelph
One person has been taken to hospital with what police call “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after an assault at an RV park west of Guelph.
London
-
Two people remain in hospital after gunfire in London
London police are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward after gunfire in the city over the weekend. The investigation in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street is ongoing on Monday while two victims remain in hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
-
One person charged after stabbing in Port Stanley
One person has been charged after a reported stabbing in Port Stanley. Around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to an incident at a home on Stanley Street.
-
Three people arrested after Port Stanley Theft
Three people have been charged after a reported theft in Port Stanley over the weekend. Just after 3:40 p.m. police were called to a business on Bridge Street and when they arrived, two people tried to run away.
Windsor
-
OPP hope facial sketch will help identify body found at Crystal Beach
Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a deceased body that was found at Crystal Beach in Colchester last year.
-
One person taken to hospital after crash on Front Road in LaSalle
LaSalle police say one person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Front Road.
-
These two red light camera intersections in Windsor collect the most tickets
Two Windsor intersections are catching more red light runners compared to the others, according to a report by the city.
Montreal
-
Ville-Marie encampment eviction delayed again, work to start while campers remain
Homeless people living under Montreal’s Ville-Marie overpass have been given an extension on a previous eviction notice, allowing campers to stay put at least until the summer.
-
Duhaime trying to force Caire to resign over CAQ's third link reversal
The pressure is mounting on CAQ minister Eric Caire. The Conservative leader, Eric Duhaime, wants to force him to leave his seat because his government retreated on the third link.
-
Some medical procedures cost more in private clinics, Quebec study finds
A study has found the cost of surgeries and other procedures performed in the private sector in Quebec far exceeds their public-sector equivalents, sometimes by as much as 150 per cent. The study was based on data obtained by the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) through an access to information request.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Airlines 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: Minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Winnipeg
-
'You want to get angry': Manitoba man in critical condition after overdose on tainted drugs in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in connection with Main Street assault
A Winnipeg man is facing a manslaughter charge after an alleged assault earlier this month resulted in a man dying in hospital.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Calgary
-
Chemical spill forced evacuation of northeast Calgary business: officials
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a northeast Calgary business Monday morning after a chemical spill resulted in a toxic cloud of gas in the facility.
-
Trailer, believed stolen from Crossfield, Alta., found in northeast Calgary
Authorities say a trailer, filled with a Crossfield, Alta., family's personal possessions has been found in northeast Calgary.
-
Man injured in northeast Calgary shooting
A man was shot in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge late Sunday night, officials said.
Edmonton
-
Crews respond to pair of fires in north Edmonton
Firefighters responded to two house fires in north Edmonton on Monday morning.
-
'Trying to seek fair wages': Federal employees continue job action in Edmonton
More than 100 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members picketed in front of the Edmonton Institution for Women (EIFW) on Monday.
-
Oilers come from behind to edge Kings 5-4 in OT and even playoff series
The Edmonton Oilers' theme heading into the fourth game of their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings was to keep hammering at the rock until it split.
Vancouver
-
Weeks after decampment of Hastings Street started, 12 people moved indoors: city
In the weeks since efforts to dismantle a homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside ramped up, the city says three people have been housed and nine have accepted referral to shelter.
-
Fire engulfs abandoned home in East Vancouver
The cause of an explosive house fire in East Vancouver Sunday night is under investigation.
-
Public service union strike targets ports to increase impact on economy
Tens of thousands of federal public servants represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada are ramping up strike action.
Politics
-
House suspends after bill that recognizes Canadian artists fails to get a sponsor
The House of Commons took an unplanned break this morning after no member of Parliament came forward to sponsor the legislation it was set to debate. The House was scheduled to tackle a bill that would recognize the critical role artists and the arts play in every dimension of Canadian life.
-
Ottawa looks to allies to possibly evacuate Canadians stuck in Sudan
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is working with 'like-minded countries' to help citizens who remain in Sudan flee the country as an armed conflict there escalates.
-
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
Health
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Another cheetah has died after relocation to India, the second in less than a month
A cheetah from Africa has died two months after being reintroduced to India as part of an intercontinental effort to revive the big cat in the country, the second animal from the program to have passed away in less than a month.
-
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
Entertainment
-
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday it has 'agreed to part ways' with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.
-
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.
-
Eric Braeden, Victor Newman on 'Young and the Restless,' reveals cancer diagnosis
Eric Braeden, one of the most famous actors in daytime television, has shared a video about his cancer diagnosis.
Business
-
David's Bridal granted creditor protection in Canada amid bankruptcy hearings in U.S.
David's Bridal, the largest wedding gown store in North America, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. for the second time in five years.
-
Airlines 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: Minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
-
Technology stocks down as S&P/TSX composite falls, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in technology stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn
Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.
-
France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension protest
A country renowned for its cuisine is turning to pots and pans to express discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.
Sports
-
New report shows women's pro sports market is growing, lucrative in Canada
A new report shows women's professional sports leagues are 'significantly underdeveloped' in Canada and explains how investors can tap into the lucrative business.
-
Pogacar undergoes 'successful' wrist surgery after crash
Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said Monday he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash at Liege--Bastogne--Liege with only a broken left wrist and he will start his recovery hoping to be ready for cycling's biggest race this year.
-
Kelvin Kiptum wins London Marathon in 2nd fastest time
Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon on Sunday and recording the second fastest time in history over the distance.
Autos
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.