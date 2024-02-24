In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday as world leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion.

The agreement, which Trudeau announced during a surprise visit to Kyiv, is aimed at fortifying both the Ukrainian military and the country's struggling economy.

It includes some $320 million in new military spending, which is due by the end of the year, and $2.4 billion in loans for Ukraine, to be administered through the International Monetary Fund.

"War isn’t just experienced on the battlefield, it's lived every day, by everyday people," Trudeau said of the loans at a news conference in the Ukrainian president's official residence.

"This money allows roads to be repaired after a bombing. It pays nurses and doctors who keep people healthy, and it supports Ukrainians as they fight back against Russia."

Trudeau also announced $75 million to help finance the country's demining efforts and intelligence gathering.

The prime minister is spending the day in the Ukrainian capital alongside leaders from the European Commission, Italy and Belgium. Absent countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Poland signalled their allegiance through public statements on social media.

It's all part of a global campaign to showcase a politically important display of international solidarity with Ukraine in the face of a plodding, bloody conflict that experts say has no end in sight.

"There will also be ongoing support, over several years, because we are here for the long-term to help Ukraine win a decisive victory against Putin’s unprovoked invasion," Trudeau said in prepared remarks.

The prime minister also promised $15 million to help complete the Ukrainian National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.

