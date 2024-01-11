Canada

    • Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday

    FILE: PSAC workers walk the picket on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito) FILE: PSAC workers walk the picket on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
    Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.

    The union, representing food, retail, recreation and insurance staff, is demanding wage increases and better job security. It also wants wages standardized across the country to ensure “workers get equal pay for equal work.”

    “Many of them barely make minimum wage, and are working two jobs just to make ends meet,” wrote Chris Aylward, president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), in a Thursday press release.

    “These workers deserve wages that are on par with the rest of the federal public service,” he added.

    More to come.

