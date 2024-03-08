How to watch the Oscars in Canada tonight

Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday.

The 96th Academy Awards will air an hour earlier this year, starting at 7 p.m. EDT or 4 p.m. PDT.

In Canada, the Oscars is broadcast live on CTV.

Viewers can also stream the show on CTV.ca on desktop and mobile browsers, and through the CTV app on Android and iOS on smartphones, tablets and connected TV devices. To stream the Oscars live on CTV.ca, you'll need to choose a TV provider and sign in with a CTV account.

The celebration will continue after the ceremony with "Etalk After the Oscars" on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app. It's a 30-minute live show that will break down the highlights, behind-the-scenes stories and buzzworthy stage and fashion moments.

This year's host

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is back hosting the Oscars for the second straight year and his fourth time as emcee.

Performers

All Oscar nominees for "Original Song" will be performing.

Ryan Gosling, the Canadian actor from London, Ont., who’s nominated for best supporting actor, will sing the pop power ballad “I'm Just Ken” alongside Mark Ronson from the "Barbie" movie.

Other performers include: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell ("What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"); Jon Batiste ("It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"); Scott George and the Osage Singers (Wahzhazhe "A Song for My People" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"); and Becky G ("The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot").

Nominees in major categories

"Oppenheimer" is leading the Oscar nominations with 13 nods, followed by "Poor Things" with 11, "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10 and "Barbie" with eight.

The nominees for best picture are "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest."

The nominees for best actor in a leading role are:

• Bradley Cooper ("Maestro");

• Colman Domingo ("Rustin");

• Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers");

• Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer"); and

• Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction").

The nominees for best actor in a supporting role are:

• Sterling K. Brown ("American Fiction");

• Robert De Niro ("Killers of the Flower Moon");

• Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer");

• Ryan Gosling ("Barbie"); and

• Mark Ruffalo ("Poor Things").

The nominees for best actress in a leading role are:

• Annette Bening ("Nyad");

• Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon");

• Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall");

• Carey Mulligan ("Maestro"); and

• Emma Stone ("Poor Things").

The nominees for best actress in a supporting role include:

• Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer");

• Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple");

• America Ferrera ("Barbie");

• Jodie Foster ("Nyad"); and

• Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers").

The nominees for best director are:

• Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall");

• Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon");

• Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer");

• Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things"); and

• Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest").

For the full list of nominees, visit the Oscars website.

With files from Etalk and The Associated Press